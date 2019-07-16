Eyesight Technologies Partnering With Leading Tier 1 to Continue Leadership in Chinese Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesight Technologies , a leading provider of edge-based computer vision AI solutions for the in-car automotive industry, today announced a partnership with a well known, publicly-traded Chinese Tier 1 to bring DriverSense, Eyesight's Driver Monitoring System, to Automakers in the Chinese market.

China is the largest auto manufacturer in the world with nearly 28 million vehicles rolling off their assembly lines last year, and with that, intelligent vehicle technologies have become a main focus. In January of last year, in response to China leading the world in automobile deaths (20% of those caused by drowsy and distracted driving) the government announced that by 2025, all new cars will be equipped with an intelligent system. As a result, there is a critical need in China for Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS).

With offices in China and strong local presence, Eyesight is already providing an Aftermarket DMS solution for fleets and is now strengthening its hold on the OEM, Tier 1 market.

"Improving automotive safety is Eyesight's highest priority," said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight. "We are proud to partner with another Tier 1 and expand our already significant presence in one of the world's fastest-growing and most influential strategic global markets."

Based in Israel, Eyesight creates advanced edge-based Computer Vision and AI solutions that improve daily life experiences in the car, home, and with other consumer electronics. The company's technology uses proprietary algorithms to deliver a range of applications, from user recognition and gaze tracking to active interactions using touch-free gesture control. With Eyesight's technology devices both "see" and "understand" their users, unlocking a world of enhanced user experiences.

