eyeson enables an instant visual connection to customer service

The fix-it-yourself (FIY) trend has seen significant growth over the past years, further boosted throughout the lockdowns. From changing printer rollers to replacing a microwave handle, people have realised just how easy and satisfying repairs can be. Customer support companies are seeing unprecedented growth, satisfying customer needs while being available online at any time. With eyeson, such workflows can be enhanced with visual communication based on its simple API-based video service.

The revolution in tech support - support chat via QR code

eyeson

The eyeson API integration shortens the connection route between customers and support technicians to improve service and conversational experience with integrated video services. Developers can easily integrate the eyeson video-based support chat using access via QR codes. A QR code can be put on any device and allows simple access to the technical support service. Using a smartphone camera or QR code-scanner, customers can be directed to a video meeting room with a technical support agent.

Enabling a fast interactive customer service

Integrating the eyeson API into the workflow lets companies offer excellent video chat technology to get in touch with their customers for diagnostics and repair, making appliance restoration appointments convenient, fast, and affordable virtually. Giving companies the freedom to configure video meetings as it best fits their needs, the seamless eyeson integration allows agents to archive, document and pre-arrange the explanation. The simplified work environment allows agents to easily maintain the overview of their cases and appointments by organising them in eyeson meeting rooms for real-time one-on-one support. Text chat is available for sending helpful links, screencasting, co-browsing, showing documents and technical instructions simply with drag & drop to help customers' understanding.

Visualize problems that are hard to express with words only

Arranging an on-site appointment with a technician can take a long time. Through the eyeson API integration, customers can get visual instructions on how to install replacement parts and be guided through the repair. Agents will take a look to find the problem and guide them on how to fix it.

Scanning the QR code instantly gives access to the support room without any login credentials or complicated steps. This solution is developed to be easily accessible to everyone regardless of their technical knowledge. Customers can easily visualise problems, share screens and communicate face-to-face through their mobile phone for a flawless and efficient service.

eyeson is a technology leader in cloud-based video communication. eyeson provides an API video service to easily integrate live video including live media, data and participants into any kind of use-case based on its unique patented single stream technology. To secure customers performance, eyeson offers the service to manage cloud capacity, scalable video coding performance and data management. eyeson provides browser-based video integrations on all desktop and mobile devices.

