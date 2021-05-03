eyeson Single Stream Technology for low CO2 video meetings

GRAZ, Austria, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 saw considerably lower carbon footprint as business travel was hindered and thus replaced by virtual meetings. However, with hundreds of millions of users online, the internet is becoming an environmental problem on its own. As data consumption is growing exponentially, infrastructure providers are trying to find greener solutions. eyeson's patented single stream technology needs 3 times less bandwidth than standard solutions with multiple participants.

Christoph Kunz, Founder of Munich based climatetech startup worldwatchers, specialised in precise carbon footprint analysis of products and services: "We expect a huge CO2-saving potential in the unique eyeson-Technology. The advantage is, that the savings arise on both areas of the digital communication chain: In the global server landscapes, as well as on the user-side, where the technology avoids undesirable peaks in CPU-load and energy usage. eyeson and worldwatchers plan to set up a deeper analysis to quantify the quantum of CO2-Savings in regard to this important aspect of New Work."

This shift to remote work raises the question of whether video conferencing and other collaboration tools can scale sustainably without disrupting the existing internet-infrastructure. Streaming video and audio make up 63% of the global internet traffic, a study from climatecare shows. The EU has already asked that major streaming services limit their video quality in order to prevent broadband networks from choking. eyeson's unique patented Single Stream Technology to the rescue, enabling users to hold large video meetings with stable bandwidth at light 2 Mbits.

eyeson addresses the bandwidth problem with its unique technology that collects all video streams merging them and sending a single video and one audio stream to all participants. Compared to other video communication providers, eyeson's single stream technology requires less bandwidth and allows less performant devices to be used. Since electricity usage escalates with the amount of data being transferred, eyeson aims to keep the hardware and bandwidth barriers as low as possible.

"Keeping the bandwidth and CPU usage low will become an important criteria while stepping up in the digital era/workflows and eyeson's technology is paving the way," says Dr. Andreas Kröpfl, CEO.

eyeson is a leader in cloud-based video conferencing with managed multipoint video processing technology at a scale. Based on its patented single stream technology, eyeson provides API video services to easily integrate video collaboration in business workflows for full customer engagement. eyeson is managing the cloud capacity, scalable video coding performance and data management for the customer. Based on WebRTC technology, eyeson provides browser-based video meeting integrations on all desktop and mobile devices.

