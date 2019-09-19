Eyesthetica Doctors Named Top Doctors in Pasadena for Oculofacial Plastic Surgery by Pasadena Magazine

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-class surgeons at Eyesthetica have been featured in Pasadena Magazine, honored among the top health practitioners of 2019. As the largest oculofacial surgery practice dedicated to eyelid and facial surgery in the Los Angeles area, Eyesthetica promises patients natural-looking, youthful, and refreshed results. The Eyesthetica surgeons recognized were Steven C. Dresner, M.D., Michael A. Burnstine, M.D., David B. Samimi, M.D., and Christopher C. Lo., M.D.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Pasadena Magazine," said Dr. Michael A. Burnstine, Eyesthetica co-founder and partner. "This reconfirms that our commitment to providing the highest quality patient care in today's ever-changing healthcare landscape is not only being recognized by our patients, but our peers."

Eyesthetica's surgeons are heavily involved in the training of other eyelid surgeons in complex reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries. Eyesthetica hosts two coveted fellowships sponsored by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), an elite society of 500 of the country's top oculofacial surgeons, of which all four doctors at Eyesthetica are members.

At Eyesthetica, patient care is customized with each patient's aesthetic goals in mind — without compromising the safety of the eyes. "Prior to surgery, each patient receives a personalized treatment plan tailored to their individual goals, taking into consideration the patient's unique anatomy, gender, and ethnicity to achieve their desired result," said Dr. Dresner.

The procedures most commonly performed by the Eyesthetica team include eyelid lifts, lower lid bag removal, Botox, facial fillers, and other life-changing surgical and non-surgical enhancements.

About Eyesthetica:

At Eyesthetica, the primary goal is total patient satisfaction; the oculofacial surgeons at Eyesthetica provide a refreshed look while ensuring patients still look like their natural selves. With over 70 years of combined experience in cosmetic, plastic, and complex reconstructive surgery, the professionals at Eyesthetica are devoted to exceeding every patient's expectations.

If there are additional questions, please visit https://www.eyesthetica.com or contact Eyesthetica at 213-234-1000.

SOURCE Eyesthetica