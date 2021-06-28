EyeTech Digital Systems Recognized by SIIA as Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare

MESA, Ariz., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeTech Digital Systems' EyeOn platform has been named the 2021 Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

EyeTech's EyeOn device with embedded eye-gaze technology removes common communication obstacles for individuals with conditions such as ALS, autism, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, Rett syndrome, and stroke and traumatic brain injuries. Combined with OnBright augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) software, EyeOn makes it possible for users to communicate, control their environment, search the web, work, and learn hands-free, using the power of their eyes. AI-enabled, user-driven calibration helps the device learn how to better serve each user, overcoming challenges associated with head movements in conditions such as cerebral palsy.

"Our mission at EyeTech is to give individuals with communication impairments a voice, independence, and a greater quality of life through our solutions," said EyeTech Founder and Chief Science Officer Robert Chappell. "We are honored to be recognized by SIIA for our efforts. We thank the judges and award organizers, our staff, and the wonderful end users who inspire us every day."

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped businesses survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented, challenging year."

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. EyeOn was honored as one of 46 winners across 43 business technology categories. First-round review of nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. Judges' scores determine finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, with scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners.

About EyeTech Digital Systems

Since 1996, EyeTech Digital Systems has been the global leader in health AI. EyeTech's exclusive, tunable eye-tracking technology and communication tablets combine the flexibility of ultra-high-speed FPGA processing with AI algorithms and advanced analytics to deliver unrivaled, eye-data intelligence with HIPAA integrity. The EyeTech device and software suite, used by more than 10,000 individuals in over 35 countries, continues to advance the fields of neurology, ophthalmology, augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), interactive education, and medical and consumer research. EyeTech recently earned the Gold Stevie® Award for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solutions in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® and the 2021 Best Consumer Edge AI End Product Award from the Edge AI and Vision Alliance . Learn more about EyeTech Digital Systems at eyetechds.com .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

