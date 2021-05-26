Eyewear Market grow by USD 57.69 billion through 2024|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
May 26, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyewear market is set to grow by USD 57.69 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, De Rigo Vision Spa, EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Hoya Corp, Kering SA, Marcolin Spa, Rodenstock GmbH, and Safilo Group Spa are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of vision disorder will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Eyewear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Eyewear Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Eyeglass
- Sunglass
- Contact Lenses
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- The Middle East and Africa
- North America
- South America
Eyewear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the eyewear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bausch Health Companies Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, De Rigo Vision Spa, EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Hoya Corp, Kering SA, Marcolin Spa, Rodenstock GmbH, and Safilo Group Spa.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Eyewear Market size
- Eyewear Market trends
- Eyewear Market industry analysis
The increasing prevalence of vision disorder is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing adoption of refractive eye surgery may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the eyewear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Eyewear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist eyewear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the eyewear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the eyewear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eyewear market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Eyeglass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sunglass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Contact lenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- De Rigo Vision Spa
- EssilorLuxottica
- Fielmann AG
- Hoya Corp.
- Kering SA
- Marcolin Spa
- Rodenstock GmbH
- Safilo Group Spa
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
