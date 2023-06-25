Eyewear Market size is set to grow by USD 76 billion from 2022-2027. The increasing prevalence of vision disorders to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyewear market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 76 billion. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Eyewear Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eyewear Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bespoke Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Inc., De Rigo Vision Spa, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Essilor Luxottica SA, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., JINS Eyewear US Inc., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Marcolin Spa, Safilo Group Spa, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TEK Optical Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Vision Express UK Ltd., and Vision Service Plan among others

: 15+, Including Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bespoke Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Inc., De Rigo Vision Spa, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Essilor Luxottica SA, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., JINS Eyewear US Inc., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Marcolin Spa, Safilo Group Spa, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TEK Optical Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Vision Express UK Ltd., and Vision Service Plan among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: distribution channel (offline and online), product (eyeglasses, sunglass, and contact lenses), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the market, request a sample report

Eyewear market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bespoke Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Inc., De Rigo Vision Spa, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Essilor Luxottica SA, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., JINS Eyewear US Inc., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Marcolin Spa, Safilo Group Spa, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TEK Optical Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Vision Express UK Ltd., and Vision Service Plan.

Eyewear Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The increasing prevalence of vision disorders is the key factor driving the eyewear market growth. The primary factors for the growth are time spent playing video games, watching television, working in front of computers at the workplace and at home, and changing eating habits. Furthermore, Cataracts are one of the leading causes of vision disorders worldwide. There are various problems such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataracts with aging people. Approximately 5,000 cataract operations per million people are performed every year globally. Hence, the high prevalence of eyesight or vision-related disorders is expected to drive the demand for eyewear during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The utility of eyewear as a fashion product is a major trend shaping the eyewear market . The development of eyeglasses and sunglasses in new styles, shapes, sizes, colors, and structural orientations has rapidly increased. The eyewear manufacturers are focusing on the new development of these products. Furthermore, prescription sunglasses have gained immense popularity among customers, so they are maintaining two pairs of glasses.

Young and baby boomer population bases have caught on to the trend of wearing fashionable and colored contact lenses. The development of special contact lenses that make eyes look bigger and shinier has also attracted a lot of attention among customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the demand for sunglasses to grow during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Lack of product awareness in low-income regions is a significant challenge restricting the growth of the eyewear market. A large part of the population in rural areas lacks awareness of the benefits of using eyewear. This is particularly in low-income economies, such as parts of Africa and APAC. Furthermore, the lack of players and promotional activities gives rise to a lack of product knowledge among target consumers. Thus, low product visibility and product information about the latest technological products is limited among consumers, which is expected to negatively affect the growth of the eyewear market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Eyewear Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the eyewear market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the eyewear market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the eyewear market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of eyewear market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The snow goggles market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,064.21 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (ordinary lens, myopia lens, and presbyopia lens), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa). The growing awareness of eye protection and the increasing popularity of snow sports and activities across the world are key factors driving the growth of the market.

The sports sunglasses market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,511.28 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (polarized and non-polarized), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of sunglasses among the young and middle-aged population is a key factor driving the market's growth.

Eyewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bespoke Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Inc., De Rigo Vision Spa, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., EssilorLuxottica SA, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., JINS Eyewear US Inc., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Marcolin Spa, Safilo Group Spa, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TEK Optical Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Vision Express UK Ltd., and Vision Service Plan Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global eyewear market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global eyewear market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Eyeglass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Eyeglass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Eyeglass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Eyeglass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Eyeglass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Sunglass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Sunglass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Sunglass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Sunglass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Sunglass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Contact lenses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Contact lenses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Contact lenses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Contact lenses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Contact lenses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alcon Inc.

Exhibit 112: Alcon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Alcon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Alcon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alcon Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Exhibit 116: Bausch Health Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bausch Health Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Bausch Health Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Bausch Health Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Bausch Health Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 121: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

12.6 Charmant Inc.

Exhibit 125: Charmant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Charmant Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Charmant Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 De Rigo Vision Spa

Exhibit 128: De Rigo Vision Spa - Overview



Exhibit 129: De Rigo Vision Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: De Rigo Vision Spa - Key offerings

12.8 EssilorLuxottica SA

Exhibit 131: EssilorLuxottica SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: EssilorLuxottica SA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: EssilorLuxottica SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: EssilorLuxottica SA - Segment focus

12.9 Fielmann AG

Exhibit 135: Fielmann AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fielmann AG - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Fielmann AG - Key news



Exhibit 138: Fielmann AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Fielmann AG - Segment focus

12.10 HOYA Corp.

Exhibit 140: HOYA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: HOYA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Kering SA

Exhibit 144: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 145: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Kering SA - Segment focus

12.12 Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA

Exhibit 148: Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA - Key offerings

12.13 Marcolin Spa

Exhibit 151: Marcolin Spa - Overview



Exhibit 152: Marcolin Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Marcolin Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Marcolin Spa - Segment focus

12.14 Safilo Group Spa

Exhibit 155: Safilo Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 156: Safilo Group Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Safilo Group Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Safilo Group Spa - Segment focus

12.15 TEK Optical Inc.

Exhibit 159: TEK Optical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: TEK Optical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: TEK Optical Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Cooper Companies Inc.

Exhibit 162: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Vision Express UK Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Vision Express UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Vision Express UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Vision Express UK Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio