Eyewear Market size to grow by USD 76 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by the increasing prevalence of vision disorders- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global eyewear market size is estimated to grow by USD 76 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growing number of vision disorders is expected to be a major driver for market growth. Changes in eating habits, and increased screen time due to exposure to video games, televisions, and computer systems. Health problems like myopia, hypermetropia, and cataracts are the leading causes of vision disorders, which in turn is growing the demand for the global eyewear market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eyewear Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Eyewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Italy, Germany,Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bespoke Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Inc., De Rigo Vision Spa, Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., EssilorLuxottica SA, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., JINS Eyewear US Inc., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Marcolin Spa, Safilo Group Spa, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TEK Optical Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Vision Express UK Ltd., and Vision Service Plan Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing adoption of omnichannel marketing and digital marketing strategies by emerging players in many regional markets is a key trend in the global eyewear market.

Vendors are aggressively executing online marketing and promotional activities on the internet to gain access to a larger customer base and cover a bigger geographic landscape.

Omnichannel marketing also has reduced operational costs and improved product reach for the vendors, improving their profit margins.

Vendors are offering additional options like virtual fitting and free product trials, suggestions, and expert advice to attract customers.

Some vendors in the market also offer online services to buy contact lenses, vision care products, and surgical products.

Such factors are expected to tremendously impact the growth of the global market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Growing adoption of refractive surgery by people with vision disorders is a major hindrance to the growth of the market in focus.

Refractive surgery is one of the leading substitutes for eyewear among many users. Patients prefer LASIK and PRK procedures to correct the refractive state of the eye and reduce the dependency on eyewear.

This is seen as a one-time investment by patients because it is a permanent solution to eyesight-related issues.

Hence, people with higher disposable incomes in developed nations prefer these surgical procedures, which may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

find more insights on market dynamics from a sample report!



Eyewear Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), product (eyeglass, sunglass, and contact lenses), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment is a significant contributing factor to the growth of the global eyewear market. This segment mainly comprises of retail store setups like specialty stores, malls, and branded stores.

is a significant contributing factor to the growth of the global eyewear market. This segment mainly comprises of retail store setups like specialty stores, malls, and branded stores. Specialty stores offering different types of eyewear are dominating this segment. A marked increase in business expansion compliments a steady rise in the number of stores offering sunglasses is a major contributing factor to the growth of the segment.

The offline segment is thriving due to the larger range of products at different prices and quality points are available to consumers at their convenience.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global eyewear market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global eyewear market.

Europe is estimated to contribute to 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The major contributing factors for this are the rising household income, growing demand for high-quality healthcare products, and product advancements.

is estimated to contribute to 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The major contributing factors for this are the rising household income, growing demand for high-quality healthcare products, and product advancements. Vendors focus on innovative product designs and quality to improve their range and scope in the market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for premium eyewear is fueling the growth of the market in the region.

These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) -Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Eyewear Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Eyewear Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Eyewear Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Eyewear Market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Eyewear Market vendors

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

The luxury eyewear market size is expected to increase by USD 3.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%. One of the key factors driving growth in the luxury eyewear market is innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization.

The artificial eye market size is expected to increase by USD 34140.17 thousand from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16%. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the artificial eye market growth.

