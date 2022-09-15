Eyewear Market Size Worth US$ 279.24 Billion With CAGR of 7.5% from (2022 to 2030) | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global eyewear market is expected to clock at US$ 279.24 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing geriatric population and innovative product demand this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Eyewear Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Drivers

The rising geriatric population globally with rising ocular diseases especially in developing nations. The rise in ocular disorders such as myopia and hypermetropia, increased demand for eyewear products. Increased internet penetration has favored e-commerce a lot. Thus, there is a huge demand for sunglasses and lenses online.

The global eyewear market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – product type, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Type Segmentation'

The global eyewear market has been divided into:

Contact Lenses

Sunglasses

Spectacles

It has been analyzed that the spectacles segment dominated the global eyewear market. This is attributed to the rise in patients with myopia and hypermetropia. However, during the forecast period, the sunglasses segment is expected to witness a high CAGR due to increased awareness amongst the population regarding the harmful effects of UV radiation.

Excerpts from 'By Distribution Channel Segmentation'

The global eyewear market has been divided into:

Retail Stores

Ophthalmic Clinics

Online Stores

It has been analyzed that currently the global eyewear market is dominated by retail stores due to the ease of availability and presence of huge brands as a one-stop-shop, with attractive discount offers. However, due to increased online shopping trends customers are shifting towards online stores, with technology like virtual try-on in existence.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global eyewear market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the region's established e-commerce delivery infrastructure, which enhances the user experience for eye power consultation and spectacle selection, North America stood second in the market in terms of revenue share. The American Academy of Ophthalmology has created rules for eye clinics and doctors to offer planned appointments and telemedicine sessions. Positive growth prospects for the market are produced by the availability of these services and the increased local manufacturing in the area.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global eyewear market are:

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc

Safilo Group S.p.A

Silhouette International Schmied AG

QSpex, Rodenstock GmbH

EssilorLuxotica

Zenni Optical, Inc

Marchon Eyewear, Inc

Fielmann AG

De Rigo Vision S.p.A

