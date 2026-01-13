Eylsia Nicolas Emerges as One of 2025's Most Remarkable Comebacks as She Enters an Expansive 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eylsia Nicolas, the Irish-Filipino singer-songwriter, enters 2026 following a landmark year defined by creative output, industry recognition, and a multi–disciplinary resurgence across music, technology, and fashion. In 2025, Nicolas won Best Pop Song of the Year – Listener Award, earned two new patents, and completed a forthcoming biography scheduled for release within the next 60 days. Last week, in early 2026, Nicolas once again secured seven of the top ten positions on the Groover Global singer–songwriter charts — a level of chart domination reminiscent of the Beatles, who famously held five of the top ten positions on a major chart during their peak.

Eylsia Nicolas Eyslia Nicolas, Winner of Best Pop Song Listener Award - 2025

Nicolas's return to music follows a period in which she was told she might never sing again due to permanent lung and vocal cord damage. Working with medical specialists and sound–engineering teams, she regained her voice through emerging sound–restoration technologies. In December 2025, she was awarded a U.S. patent on a 3D sound technology enhancing immersive audio experiences.

Her creative momentum accelerated rapidly. Between July and December 2025, Nicolas wrote and recorded 93 original songs, with a significant portion charting across multiple indie platforms. Her Listener Award win was spotlighted in the Grammy Edition of Billboard, featured again in the Billboard Year–End Edition, and later highlighted in two additional Billboard bulletins. Critics have compared her vocal power to Celine Dion and Cher, while her social media following grew from virtually zero in May 2025 to more than 1.5 million by January 2026. She also received a Best Artist of 2025 nomination and more than 1,000 independent media features.

Nicolas's life story spans industries. A former tennis prodigy, she was the youngest winner of the Irish Open at age 14 and competed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open Championships. She later worked as a Hollywood executive in her 20s before becoming one of the youngest college presidents in the United States. She is the founder of the luxury fashion line Nicolas of Palm Beach and filed a new patent for stretchable seams intended for future use within Real Boxer, the legacy brand that once operated at a $30 million annual run–rate.

Unlike a traditional singer–songwriter, Nicolas's career path runs parallel to innovators such as Coco Chanel—figures who reshaped their industries through reinvention, design thinking, and cross–disciplinary creativity. Her upcoming biography explores these chapters in depth, including her early tennis career, her Hollywood years, her health crisis, and her return to music. Early discussions regarding a film adaptation have begun.

In 2026, Nicolas is developing new music, collaborations, and media projects as she continues expanding her work across music, fashion, technology, and storytelling. She is also cultivating a roster of emerging talent, with formal introductions to be announced separately.

About WORLDIPI.COM

WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

561-681-8250

[email protected]

SOURCE Eylsia Nicolas