Eyre Street Capital Launches Second Sustainable Credit Fund, Targeting Up to $800 million.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyre Street Capital, LLC ("ESC"), a registered investment adviser specializing in opportunistic private credit strategies that deliver measurable environmental benefits, is launching its second sustainable private credit vehicle, Sustainable Solutions Fund II ("SSF II"), with a fundraising target of up to $800 million.

ESC is backed by Galway Sustainable Capital ("GSC"), a specialty finance company whose supporters include global asset manager Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment Group, and superannuation fund Aware Super. This capital foundation provides ESC with the institutional strength, global reach, and execution capabilities needed to source and scale high-quality private credit opportunities.

The launch builds on the success of Sustainable Solutions Fund I ("SSF I"), a $421 million vehicle that has delivered strong performance and will continue to be managed by the same investment team alongside SSF II.

"Deal flow across the sustainability sector has never been stronger," said Sean Coleman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of ESC. "With GSC as a partner, we are scaling our origination and execution capabilities at precisely the moment when new legislation and regulatory changes are driving unprecedented demand for opportunistic private credit."

"ESC has a proven ability to source and manage complex credit opportunities, and their approach aligns squarely with our values," said Jennifer von Bismarck, CEO of Galway Sustainable Capital. "Together, we can accelerate the flow of capital into businesses that build environmental resilience and a sustainable future."

"GSC's partnership with Eyre Street Capital reflects our shared commitment to deploying capital in ways that both deliver strong returns and advance the transition to a sustainable economy," said Eric Long, Chief Financial Officer of Galway Sustainable Capital.

Through SSF II, ESC will continue to deploy capital into sectors critical to the energy transition and global sustainability, including clean energy, waste-to-value and recycling, infrastructure resiliency, sustainable agriculture, and decarbonization initiatives worldwide.

Eyre Street Capital ("ESC") was established in April 2025 following its spin-out from a major asset manager and is a registered investment adviser that provides tailored credit solutions to sustainable companies and asset developers. www.eyrestreet.com.

Galway Sustainable Capital ("GSC") is a specialty finance company that provides creative capital solutions for the sustainable economy. Backed by leading private equity partners, Galway focuses on financing distributed, localized infrastructure and businesses that conserve resources, strengthen communities, and deliver market-rate returns. www.galwaysustainable.com

