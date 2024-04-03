Eyring Movers announces its acquisition of Dussault Moving Company, further strengthening its position as the area's premier moving and storage services provider

AVON LAKE, Ohio, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyring Movers, a leading provider of top-notch relocation and moving solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Dussault Moving Company, a long-standing pillar in the area moving industry, founded in Lakewood, Ohio, 1961. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Eyring Movers' position as a premier moving services provider, expanding its reach to better serve the communities of Lakewood, Rocky River and the near-west side of Cleveland.

Established in 1897, Eyring Movers has been dedicated to delivering exceptional moving experiences, marked by reliability, efficiency, and professionalism. With a strong focus on customer-centric solutions, Eyring Movers has earned a stellar reputation for its unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding clients' expectations for over 127 years.

Over the years, Dussault Moving Company, located at 13000 Athens Avenue, has earned the patronage of countless customers through its personalized approach and commitment to its local clients. Under the new ownership of Eyring Movers, headquartered in Avon Lake, Dussault will hereafter be known as Eyring Movers Lakewood, providing well-established top-tier services which include long distance moving, mobile storage units and a greatly increased capacity, with an unparalleled commitment to excellence in customer service.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Dussault Moving Company," said Brian Yarham, President of Edward Eyring & Sons, Inc. "This strategic move not only strengthens our market position but also allows us to better serve our near-west customers by leveraging our own expertise with the considerable resources of both companies. The relationship between the Eyring and Dussault families reaches back decades, and I am excited to help serve the evolving needs of its area's clients, and become a vital part of the Lakewood community."

Under the umbrella of Eyring Movers, Eyring Movers Lakewood will continue to provide its preexisting clients with service, ensuring continuity and newly upgraded services for its loyal customer base. Clients can expect a new level of professionalism, reliability, and personalized service.

For more information about Eyring Movers and its services, please visit EyringMovers.com.

