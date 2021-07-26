Eysz Announces Investment in its Epilepsy Management Platform by The Hundley Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eysz, a startup developing a digital health platform to enable personalized medicine for neurological disorders starting with epilepsy, announced today that The Hundley Foundation, a charity established by NFL quarterback Brett Hundley and his sister Paris in 2019 to improve the lives of children and families in need, has invested in Eysz via its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) offering. The Reg CF offering, currently listed on the Bioverge Portal, LLC (details available at https://biovergeportal.com/startups/30-eysz-inc), will allow everyone, accredited and non-accredited investors, the opportunity to invest in the further development of Eysz's Epilepsy Management Platform.

Eysz is developing an AI-based software solution that analyzes passive eye-movements from compatible eye-tracking systems to assist clinicians in capturing important seizure burden and neurocognitive side effect data, enabling them to create a more personalized care plan. For people with epilepsy, the lack of objectively measured data can result in a prolonged trial-and-error treatment cycle leading to poor quality of life, poor treatment adherence, and excessive costs.

Brett Hundley, Chairman of The Hundley Foundation said, "Epilepsy first touched my life when my older sister and Co-founder of The Hundley Foundation, Paris, was diagnosed with epilepsy. I saw the difficulties of gaining seizure control and have lived with the pain of seeing your loved ones hospitalized by a seizure. I am enthusiastic about an opportunity to invest in a company that is developing a solution with the potential to help people with epilepsy potentially gain seizure control faster."

"We are extremely grateful for this investment from the Hundley Foundation and the vote of confidence it represents. We launched this crowdfunding to offer the epilepsy community an opportunity to own part of a solution for a problem that has negatively affected outcomes for years," stated Rachel Kuperman, MD, Founder & CEO of Eysz. "None of us would imagine asking people with diabetes how they are feeling instead of relying on blood glucose monitoring and hemoglobin A1C, yet that is how neurologists have had to collect data about how epilepsy treatment is progressing. The response we've seen from the epilepsy community shows the need for a better, more reliable way to collect data."

Danielle Marano, CEO of The Hundley Foundation said, "As a person with epilepsy, I know firsthand the challenges of getting to seizure control. Not only I am excited at the potential that the Eysz solution can bring to millions of people, I am also excited in how Eysz is using equity crowdfunding to bring the epilepsy community together and have ownership in Eysz. This community building initiative is in line with the mission of The Hundley Foundation, and we are proud to be a part of it."

Free Webinar

Eysz will be holding a free webinar on July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET featuring Eysz Founder and CEO, Rachel Kuperman and The Hundley Foundation CEO, Danielle Marano. This webinar will reveal how epilepsy is treated today from the physician and patient points of view, describe how Eysz is planning to transform epilepsy, and how anyone can become an investor in the future of epilepsy care. .

To learn more and register to view the webinar live or via replay, visit: https://eyszlab.com/events.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy, which is characterized by recurrent seizures, is one of the most common and expensive neurological disorders. According to the World Health Organization , epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. Globally, more than 70 million people have epilepsy. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy.

About Eysz

Eysz is a startup developing a digital health platform to enable personalized medicine for neurological disorders starting with epilepsy, one of the most common and expensive neurological disorders. The goal of epilepsy treatment is to stop seizures with minimal side effects as quickly as possible. However, doctors do not have the reliable data they need to accurately measure treatment outcomes. Eysz's unique AI-based software analyzes passive eye-movements from compatible eye-tracking systems to assist clinicians in understanding their patient's seizure burden and neurocognitive side effects enabling them to create a more personalized care plan, potentially resulting in better quality of life, improved treatment adherence, and lower costs. To learn more, visit www.eyszlab.com .

About The Hundley Foundation

The Hundley Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation will support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, education and other charitable causes. It was established by NFL QB Brett Hundley and his sister Paris in 2019. Our key areas of focus are:

Bringing awareness of epilepsy to communities through education and direct services and providing individuals and families dealing with epilepsy an outlet to express themselves through different initiatives and programs.

Providing scholarships to graduating high school seniors to further their education at higher institutions and establishing mentorship programs that provide educational, professional and life skills to young adults, and that creates a network that can be used as a support system.

Bringing youth together through football events hosted by Brett Hundley and other professional athletes.

and other professional athletes. Giving back to those that give to us by providing meals and supplies to Teachers, Nurses, Doctors, EMS, Firefighters and other first responders.

For more information, visit https://www.hundleyfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Janine McCargo

jmc[email protected]

646.543.8214

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below based upon the occurrence of any number of risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in the issuer's Form C Offering Statement, which is available on the Bioverge platform and through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Investing in Regulation CF offerings involves a high degree of risk. Securities sold through Regulation CF Offerings are typically not publicly traded and, therefore, are less liquid. Additionally, investors will receive restricted stock that is subject to holding period requirements. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF Offerings tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF Offerings requires a tolerance for high risk, low liquidity, and a long-term commitment. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment. Such investment products are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

SOURCE Eysz, Inc.