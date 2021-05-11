Eysz Launches Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign for AI-Driven Digital Epilepsy Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and BOWIE, Md., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eysz, a startup developing a digital health platform to enable personalized medicine for neurological disorders starting with epilepsy, announced today that it has begun an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) through Bioverge Portal, LLC ("Bioverge"), details at https://biovergeportal.com/startups/30-eysz-inc. Bioverge Portal, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bioverge, Inc., an investment platform that funds visionary entrepreneurs who are transforming healthcare and bringing science fiction to life. The Reg CF offering will allow everyone, accredited and non-accredited investors, the opportunity to invest in the further development of Eysz's Epilepsy Management Platform. In addition, Bioverge has announced that as part of its newly established Bioverge Impact Program, the Epilepsy Foundation will receive a portion of Bioverge's fees for the funds raised during the Eysz campaign.

Eysz is developing an AI-based software solution that analyzes passive eye-movements from compatible eye-tracking systems to assist clinicians in understanding their patient's seizure burden and neurocognitive side effects, enabling them to create a more personalized care plan.

Rachel Kuperman, MD, Founder & CEO of Eysz, stated, "Our goal is to help bridge the communication gap between patients with epilepsy and their doctors by supplementing patient reported data with objective remote monitoring data to improve outcomes and quality of life. We're very excited about the progress we've made in the research and development of our software, including the completion of a proof-of-concept study and the launch of our multi-center clinical study. This Reg CF offering will provide our team with the means to advance our technology towards regulatory clearance and commercialization. It provides a great opportunity to expand the investment opportunity to the community we hope to serve as well as traditional investors."

"Bioverge is focused exclusively on healthcare because it presents the opportunity to support companies like Eysz who are on a mission to improve the quality of life for patients with Epilepsy, while also providing an avenue for individual investors to make an impact with their investment dollars." said Neil J. Littman, MS, Founder, CEO and General Partner of Bioverge. "By providing access and enabling everyone to invest in highly vetted healthcare startups, we are democratizing the access, tools, and resources necessary to invest in the most innovative companies operating at the intersection between health and technology. We're very excited to announce that a percentage of the funds raised by Eysz will be donated to the Epilepsy Foundation to support their ongoing efforts to bring therapies to the epilepsy community."

Dr. Jacqueline French, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer, and Professor, NYU Langone Comprehensive Epilepsy Center stated, "The Epilepsy Foundation's strategic focus is to advance innovation that directly impacts people with epilepsy. Eysz's continued progress since they won the Epilepsy Foundation's 2019 Shark Tank competition is promising to the epilepsy community and encouraging for those who live with uncontrollable seizures. As a clinician and scientist, I recognize the urgent need to continue to bring new therapies and devices to market and welcome companies like Eysz that can make a difference in a time frame that matters."

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy, which is characterized by recurrent seizures, is one of the most common and expensive neurological disorders. According to the World Health Organization , epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. Globally, more than 70 million people have epilepsy. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. The goal of epilepsy treatment is to stop seizures with minimal side effects as quickly as possible. Current standard of care relies on patient-report data for epilepsy treatment outcomes which is < 50% accurate and does not give doctors the reliable data they need to accurately measure treatment outcomes. For people with epilepsy, this cycle results in a prolonged trial-and-error treatment cycle leading to poor quality of life, poor treatment adherence, and excessive costs.

About Eysz

Eysz is a startup developing a digital health platform to enable personalized medicine for neurological disorders starting with epilepsy, one of the most common and expensive neurological disorders. The goal of epilepsy treatment is to stop seizures with minimal side effects as quickly as possible. However, doctors do not have the reliable data they need to accurately measure treatment outcomes. Eysz's unique AI-based software analyzes passive eye-movements from compatible eye-tracking systems to assist clinicians in understanding their patient's seizure burden and neurocognitive side effects enabling them to create a more personalized care plan, potentially resulting in better quality of life, improved treatment adherence, and lower costs. To learn more, visit www.eyszlab.com .

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding epilepsy research and supporting epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. In partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 600,000 people in seizure recognition and first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation continues to focus on serving the epilepsy community through advocacy, education, direct services and research for new therapies. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

About Bioverge

Bioverge is an investment platform that funds visionary entrepreneurs with the aim of transforming healthcare and bringing science fiction to life. The firm was founded in 2016 by Neil J. Littman and Rick Gibb—longtime industry and investment professionals with deep domain expertise who grasp the complexities of operating within a highly regulated and complex industry. Key among the Company's offerings is access to the Bioverge Network, a consortium of functional specialists capable of supporting scientific and technical founders alongside experts to source and conduct diligence on new investment opportunities. Bioverge is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit www.bioverge.com .

