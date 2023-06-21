EZ Blockchain Joins Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (SBP) in Advancing Environmentally Friendly Bitcoin Mining

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Blockchain, a leading Bitcoin mining infrastructure company, has partnered with Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (SBP) to advance environmentally friendly Bitcoin mining practices. SBP is a global protocol that incentivizes Bitcoin miners to use verified clean energy sources and utilize data and transparency to demonstrate Bitcoin's positive environmental impacts. EZ Blockchain's mission aligns with SBP's goals, and through this collaboration, they will work together to drive innovation, share best practices, and promote responsible energy consumption in mining.

SBP aims to create a more ecologically responsible future for Bitcoin mining and drive institutional adoption of Bitcoin by reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of clean energy sources within the industry.

EZ Blockchain has emerged as a leader in the field of environmentally friendly Bitcoin mining. The company's innovative approach revolves around harnessing wasted energy, both through curtailed renewables as well as through the use of waste methane gas.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol," said Sergii Gerasymovych, CEO and co-founder of EZ Blockchain. "At EZ Blockchain, we have always been committed to minimizing the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. By joining forces with SBP, we can leverage our expertise and collaborate with like-minded organizations to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices throughout the industry. As a user of SBP, EZ Blockchain's sustainable energy use will be verified by a third party, and they will receive Sustainable Bitcoin Certificates (SBC) for each bitcoin mined with clean energy.

Bradford Van Voorhees, CEO and Co-Founder of SBP, welcomed EZ Blockchain to the protocol and highlighted the alignment between their dedication to repurposing wasted energy and SBP's mission. The partnership aims to drive positive change within the industry and make Bitcoin mining more sustainable. EZ Blockchain's expertise will play a crucial role in achieving these goals.

By raising awareness about the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining and demonstrating the successful integration of sustainable practices, EZ Blockchain aims to contribute to the long-term viability and legitimacy of Bitcoin as a digital asset.

About EZ Blockchain:

EZ Blockchain, based in Chicago, Illinois, started in 2017 and specializes in utilizing wasted energy sources for Bitcoin mining. The company builds and operates physical infrastructures for blockchain-based mining, generating valuable digital assets while reducing environmental impact. For more information about EZ Blockchain and its projects, visit their website at https://ezblockchain.net/

About Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol:

The Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (SBP) is committed to unlocking Bitcoin's potential as a sustainable and transparent asset class while accelerating investment in renewable energy. SBP incentivizes miners to verify their use of renewable and clean energy sources and issues them Sustainable Bitcoin Certificates (SBC). These certificates can be sold to investors, creating a transparency layer in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem. SBP's investors include BitDeer, Hawksburn Capital, New Layer Capital, BlackPine, Verda Ventures, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, and institutional finance angels. To learn more about SBP or become a partner, visit their website at https://www.sustainablebtc.org .

