EZ Debride is Now Available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Bruni

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Debride, a registered and patented brand of MDM Wound Ventures Inc. developed and manufactured out of San Antonio and Kerrville, Texas, is announcing the distribution agreement with UCT Medical Co Ltd. Seoul, South Korea.

EZDebride

"At Intega Healthcare, we are excited to partner with MDM Ventures to introduce EZ Debride to our customers. EZ Debride is an innovative product that will offer clinicians an option to safely remove non-viable tissues with precision and minimal discomfort for patients. EZ Debride complements our innovative Wound Care Portfolio that comprises cellular-therapy & regenerative-tissue treatments, advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure range. The partnership with MDM is allowing us to offer our clinicians a complete set of products and services which expands their patient treatment options." Rebecca Ng, Business Development and Operations Director at Intega Healthcare.

Intega Healthcare is a specialist healthcare, medical device, and healthcare services company based out of Singapore committed to providing access to affordable, high-quality healthcare products and first-class treatments throughout the ASEAN Region in Southeast Asia with a population of more than one 650 million People.

EZ Debride was recently awarded as a "Top Innovation" by Wound Management and Prevention. Designed by a surgeon, EZ Debride is a simple to use, sharp debridement instrument that can allow clinicians with little or no prior debriding experience to confidently and precisely debride like an expert (with proper training). Clinically proven to provide an easy, rapid, safe, and less painful option to debride wounds, EZ Debride will quickly become a valuable instrument that any wound care specialist can use.

"Partnering with Intega Healthcare allows EZ Debride's availability into Southeast Asia, which is very important to our mission and growth. Their well-established team will distribute EZ Debride in the ASEAN region of Southeast Asia. We are excited to have a partner in this important region." Derek T. Denton, CEO, MDM Wound Ventures, Inc.

EZ Debride is available for purchase in the United States at ezdebride.com, with expansion plans for Canada, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and other countries and territories.

ABOUT EZ DEBRIDE

For more information about EZ Debride or MDM Wound Ventures, Inc or to book a clinical visit and demonstration, please contact:

Derek T. Denton, CEO

MDM Wound Ventures Inc

8800 Broadway St., #200, San Antonio, TX. 78217

888 884 7515

[email protected]

SOURCE MDM Wound Ventures, Inc