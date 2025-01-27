EZ Dental Billing Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List, Ranking No. 865 with 578% Growth

Recognized for Revolutionizing Dental Billing with Proven Results and Cutting-Edge Solutions

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Dental Billing, a leading provider of comprehensive dental billing and insurance services, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranking No. 865 on the 2024 list, EZ Dental Billing has achieved a remarkable 578% three-year growth, underscoring its reputation as the trusted partner for dental practices nationwide.

"Being recognized by Inc. is an honor that highlights our commitment to transforming how dental practices manage their billing and insurance processes," said Thiago Soares, CEO at EZ Dental Billing. "This achievement is a testament to the trust our clients place in us. By delivering measurable results—such as an average 25% increase in revenue—and leveraging HIPAA-compliant, data-secure solutions, we enable dental professionals to focus on their patients while we handle the complexities of billing."

What Sets EZ Dental Billing Apart

Unlike many providers that offer limited services or generic solutions, EZ Dental Billing delivers:

End-to-End Customization : Practices can select from a range of services, including complete dental billing, insurance verification, patient billing, dental credentialing, and medical billing, with more services to come.

: Practices can select from a range of services, including complete dental billing, insurance verification, patient billing, dental credentialing, and medical billing, with more services to come. Proven Results : On average, clients experience a 25% increase in revenue, with more than $10M collected monthly for practices across the country.

: On average, clients experience a 25% increase in revenue, with more than collected monthly for practices across the country. Unparalleled Security : Accredited as a HIPAA-Compliant company by Compliancy Group and backed by an AES-256 Encryption certification, EZ Dental Billing ensures the highest standards of data privacy and security.

: Accredited as a HIPAA-Compliant company by Compliancy Group and backed by an AES-256 Encryption certification, EZ Dental Billing ensures the highest standards of data privacy and security. Experience You Can Trust: With over 1,000 dental practices nationwide relying on their expertise, EZ Dental Billing has the scalability and track record to support practices of all sizes.

About the Inc. 5000 Recognition

The Inc. 5000 list celebrates entrepreneurial success and recognizes businesses making significant contributions to their industries. EZ Dental Billing's inclusion underscores the growing demand for trusted outsourcing solutions that enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

Why This Matters for the Dental Industry

With dental practices increasingly turning to outsourcing, the decision often comes down to who to trust. EZ Dental Billing stands out by offering comprehensive, data-driven solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the dental industry. From reducing denials to increasing cash flow, our services deliver results that matter.

"One dental practice saw a 30% increase in collections within three months of partnering with us," said Soares. "Our track record speaks for itself." To learn more, read the full case study on our blog: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/maximizing-practice-profitability-vital-role-accurate/

About EZ Dental Billing

Founded in 2009, EZ Dental Billing specializes in providing dental practices with comprehensive billing services designed to streamline insurance and payment processes. Serving over 1,000 practices nationwide, we are dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency, reducing denials, and improving cash flow. With a focus on innovation and trust, we deliver HIPAA-compliant, secure solutions that empower practices to thrive. To learn more, visit www.ezdentalbilling.com.

