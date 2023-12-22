EZ-ERC Is Now Sagemont Tax: A New Chapter in Professional Excellence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ-ERC was founded in early 2021 to help small business owners recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. After successfully partnering with over 2,500 organizations to navigate and claim the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), EZ-ERC is proud to announce an expansion in service offerings. Beginning in 2024, EZ-ERC will operate as Sagemont Tax, and its newly established sister company, Sagemont Advisors, will expand beyond the ERC space to offer a broader scope of tax and advisory services.

Sagemont Tax will continue to be managed by industry-leading CPAs and attorneys, and the company remains steadfast in delivering ERC-related tax services throughout and beyond the program's expiration. This includes continuing to analyze, prepare, and file ERC claims, as well as providing post-filing tracking and audit support for such claims. Present and former EZ-ERC clients can be confident that the sole adjustment to EZ-ERC is in its name, and operations will proceed without interruption.

Sagemont Advisors will offer clients an expanded array of services, including (i) assisting employers in substantiating and claiming non-ERC tax credits and incentives, such as the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), (ii) providing audit support services for ERC claimants who may not have initially worked with EZ-ERC to claim their ERC, and (iii) advising companies in connection with FinCEN's new Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting regime. This expansion highlights our commitment to being a long-term partner to our current client base as well as businesses seeking expert guidance in navigating complex tax and regulatory landscapes.

"As we venture into this new chapter as Sagemont Tax and Sagemont Advisors, we are excited about the opportunity to continue to add long-term value for our current and future clients. Our expanded service offerings will reach far beyond the ERC, encompassing a wide range of professional services to optimize our clients' tax positions and enhance their financial well-being," said Kenneth Dettman, CEO of both Sagemont Tax and Sagemont Advisors.

Clients, partners, and stakeholders are encouraged to explore the comprehensive range of services offered by these companies on SagemontTax.com. The unveiling of these new brands represents a pivotal moment in the company's journey, and we are grateful for the continued support of our valued network.

About Sagemont Advisors

Sagemont Advisors is positioned to be a leading provider of comprehensive tax and regulatory reporting advisory services, committed to empowering businesses with strategic insights and solutions. With a focus on long-term client relationships and a commitment to excellence, Sagemont Tax and Sagemont Advisors aim to optimize tax positions and enhance the economic well-being of our clients.

