EZ Shipper Racks, Inc. Announces Rebrand for 20th Anniversary, Changes Name to Reusability

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in rental, sales, recovery, and logistics management of environmentally responsible shipping and display systems for the lawn and garden industry, EZ Shipper Racks, Inc. is excited to announce the rebranding of its parent company to Reusability. The new brand reflects its commitment to designing and executing the world's most innovative and environmentally sustainable supply chains through reusable packaging programs.

Using reusable packaging instead of disposable packaging to ship products helps leaders in industries including HVAC, lawn care, powersports, automotive, windows & doors, and nursery to reduce waste and drive sustainability and cost savings. Today, Reusability's solutions include:

Reusable Packaging Programs: customized offerings that provide the best design, asset management, and recovery services for reusable packaging.

EZRack: patented racks that enable growers to deliver plant products safely to retailers.

Cart & Rack Sweeps: asset-recovery solutions for growers that ship their owned carts and racks.

"We got our start partnering with the nursery industry to move away from wooden, disposable racking and on to reusables with our EZRack, which is now the industry standard for getting plants to retail," said Ned Tomasevic, CEO at Reusability. "For the last ten years, we've expanded the industries we serve, and we've reinvented how reusable packaging programs track and recover returnable assets. This rebrand celebrates our 10,000,000 recoveries to date and represents the evolution of our company."

The rebranding includes a top-to-bottom redesign of its website, logo, and graphics. The EZRack brand will fall under the parent company of Reusability and has received an updated logo.

Reusability currently services over 10,000+ retailers, dealers, and OEMs throughout the United States and Canada, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, and Costco. For more information, visit www.reusability.com.

