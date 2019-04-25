EZ STAK Launches the New Truck Box

WATERTOWN, N.Y., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ STAK, a leading manufacturer of high-quality mobile workspace systems, has launched their new Truck Box to the market. Two years in the making, it sets the bar even higher for what's possible with pickup truck storage solutions. Not only does it increase payload, its tough aluminum design can sustain heavy weight, and it's competitively priced in the market.

EZ STAK Truck Box 13x48x48

Coming in at just 200 pounds, the Truck Box can hold 750 pounds of whatever you can throw on it, and 450 pounds inside the drawer at full extension. That's a lot of weight for such a light box, but one reason it's possible is because it's made of aluminum. Compared to steel, for example, aluminum is dent resilient and when both are pushed to the same dimensional extremes, aluminum is more durable.

"There's nothing out there that's this light and this tough. A lot of departments are looking for storage solutions that can save fuel, carry a lot of heavy equipment and go easy on a truck. This box does all three," says Calvin Lawrenson, EZ STAK's business development manager.

Features of the Truck Box that will impress are the lock-in, lock-out drawer slides, which extend to 42 inches. So, when your pickup is parked on a hill or slope, the drawer will lock in place.

"It's a nice feature because if you are on a slant, you don't have to hold the drawer," says Lawrenson. "You can just grab your equipment and not have to worry about figuring out a way to keep the drawer in place at the same time."

Other features include dual drawer slides to enhance lateral strength and stability; water-resistant design; a standard middle drawer divider with divider kits to keep equipment organized; and the drawer's slam-shut capability. EZ STAK's Truck Box also available in four different sizes: 13x48x48, 13x40x48, 13x30x48, and 13x20x48 (height X width X depth). The 13-inch height means that these have more capacity inside and the 48-inch wide option means that the box can fit nicely between the wheel well.

