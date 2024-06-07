EZ Texting Appoints Julie Soviero as Vice President of Customer Success

EZ Texting

Jun 07, 2024, 13:30 ET

EZ Texting, the leading SMS marketing service, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Soviero as its VP of Customer Success.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting—the leading SMS marketing service—is proud to welcome Julie Soviero as Vice President of Customer Success, in a newly created position overseeing all aspects of sales, service, and customer experience.

Soviero brings 18 years of customer experience to EZ Texting having formerly led teams at Airties, Infobip, and OpenMarket to success with customer-centric strategies. "My career has been built on a foundation of customer focus and experience enhancement," says Soviero, "mirroring the very essence of what SMS achieves for our clients and their customers."

"Nothing matters more than our customers," said EZ Texting CEO, Vijesh Mehta, "and Soviero's long experience enhancing customer journeys through sales and service brings new vision and energy to EZ Texting's customer-first commitment."

EZ Texting offers the fastest SMS registration speeds in the industry with a proven process and the deep carrier relationships to streamline required A2P-10DLC compliance, receiving approvals for customers weeks, and sometimes months, faster than other competitors.

"Small and medium-sized businesses often miss out on the opportunities available to larger enterprises," says Soviero, "but our platform levels the field, giving them effortless access to today's most effective communication channel and enabling them to engage with their clients just as successfully as big brands do."

About EZ Texting

Since 2004, EZ Texting has provided 230,000+ growing businesses and organizations with an effortless way to start text marketing—and powerful features and integrations to keep conversations going.

