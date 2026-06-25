EZ Texting appoints Yogesh Khadilkar as SVP of Marketing, Unveils complete Agentic AI Marketing & Brand Transformation

JD Power Award winner, David Ogilvy honoree, and $250MM revenue architect joins EZ Texting to build the most ambitious AI-native marketing transformation. Mission is Growth, rapid speed to market and Generative Engine optimized Brand growth

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the SMS marketing category matures and competition intensifies, alongside the emergence of agentic AI systems capable of complex reasoning and execution, EZ Texting, a leading B2SMB platform, today announced a significant strategic move. The company has appointed Yogesh Khadilkar as Senior Vice President of Marketing and launched its ambitious EZ Texting Agentic Marketing Transformation, signaling a fundamental reimagination of its marketing infrastructure.

Leadership Driving AI-Native Transformation

Khadilkar brings over 25 years of global enterprise marketing and brand growth leadership, with a proven track record in building AI-powered revenue engines across B2B and B2C organizations. His background includes a $250MM revenue impact delivery and 36% year-over-year product growth in previous roles, along with recognition such as the David Ogilvy Award, Telly Gold & Silver Award, and the #1 JD Power Award for Online Excellence. His appointment underscores EZ Texting's commitment to moving beyond traditional marketing models to a fully AI-native, agentic marketing ecosystem.

Redefining Marketing Capabilities with Agentic AI

The EZ Texting Agentic Marketing redefines what a lean marketing organization can achieve. By deploying specialized AI agents, and orchestrating and end-to-end Performance marketing ecosystem, EZ texting aspires to drive rapid speed to market and profitable growth. This approach offers a competitive advantage for growth-stage SaaS companies.

Setting a New Standard for AI-Native Marketing

"AI powered SMS marketing and AI as a Service is projected to become a $30 billion+ opportunity, and it's a prime opportunity for EZ Texting to lead the way," said Yogesh Khadilkar, SVP Marketing. "Most firms are talking about the theory of Agentic Solutions, but we are here to actually develop and deliver. Most traditional methods of growing brands are soon going to become expensive and obsolete, now is the time to establish a true LLM and AI powered Brand growth strategy and we are excited to test, learn and optimize."

This initiative sets a new standard for AI-native marketing. Rather than incrementally adding AI to existing processes, EZ Texting, under Khadilkar's leadership, is designing its marketing organization around AI from first principles. The Agentic Marketing OS is an operating model that reorganizes marketing intelligence, cross-functional collaboration, and growth execution, aiming to define how forward-thinking B2SMB companies will operate in the coming decade.

Transformation at Scale

Khadilkar's expertise includes a record of driving transformation at enterprise scale across diverse global markets. This experience ensures that EZ Texting's strategic shift is not an experiment, but a tested approach to innovation. For the hundreds of thousands of small and medium businesses relying on EZ Texting for customer relationships through SMS marketing, this transformation promises a smarter, faster, and more innovative platform, powered by an intelligent and data-driven marketing engine.

This move reinforces EZ Texting's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to connect effectively with their customers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Yogesh Khadilkar

SVP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE EZ Texting