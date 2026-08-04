EZ Texting Launches AI Assistants for SMS Marketing: Send texts, run campaigns using ChatGPT, Claude or any famous AI Tool

EZ Texting now allows Businesses to grow revenue by using AI Assistants, on your favorite AI Tool (ChatGPT, Claude), that support MCP (Model Context Protocol).

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the SMS marketing platform trusted by more than 230,000 customers, announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. The new servers give businesses a way to run SMS marketing entirely through natural conversation with the AI tools they already use.

Instead of logging into a dashboard, a business owner can now simply tell Claude or ChatGPT to send a broadcast, check how a campaign performed, or look up a contact, and it happens instantly. EZ Texting is now listed on the official MCP Registry, along with PulseMCP, Smithery, and mcp.so, making it the first discoverable SMB and mid-market SMS platform in the AI ecosystem. Enterprise players like Klaviyo and Twilio have shipped MCP servers built for developers.. EZ Texting built it for the majority of businesses that don't have one.

Why it matters: AI assistants are becoming the way people get things done: searching, writing, scheduling, and now marketing. For the small and mid-sized businesses that make up the bulk of EZ Texting's customer base, that shift has mostly locked them out. MCP support so far has gone to platforms built for engineering teams, not the shop owner running their own promotions. EZ Texting's launch closes that gap.

What businesses can do with it, in plain terms:

Send a text without opening the app. Tell your AI assistant to message a customer, a list, or a group, and it handles the rest.

Tell your AI assistant to message a customer, a list, or a group, and it handles the rest. Get answers instead of digging through reports. Ask how last week's campaign performed and get delivery and engagement numbers back in seconds.

Ask how last week's campaign performed and get delivery and engagement numbers back in seconds. Manage contacts by talking, not clicking. Add, update, or organize contacts and groups through a single request.

Add, update, or organize contacts and groups through a single request. Automate without a developer. Build and publish SMS workflows from existing templates, all from inside the AI tool.

Build and publish SMS workflows from existing templates, all from inside the AI tool. Stay on top of your account. Check credits, plan details, and usage without leaving the conversation.

Every action runs through EZ Texting's existing platform, so permissions, credits, and compliance rules apply exactly as they do today. Nothing about the underlying account changes. Only how customers reach it does.

Built for how people already work: EZ Texting's MCP servers connect to any MCP-compatible AI tool, including Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor. That means businesses can chain SMS actions together with the other AI-connected tools already in their stack, from Shopify to HubSpot to Google Sheets, without writing a line of code.

"AI is quickly becoming how people get things done, and we didn't want that to bypass small businesses. With EZ Texting's MCP servers, a business owner doesn't need a developer or a new tool to learn — they just ask, and it happens. That's the whole idea: SMS marketing that works exactly as fast as you think," said Vijesh Mehta, CEO of EZ Texting.

The EZ Texting MCP servers are available now to all customers at no additional cost beyond their existing plan. Customers can get started at answers.eztexting.com/s/article/mcp-getting-started. Developers can learn more at https://mcp.eztexting.com/.

About EZ Texting Since 2004, EZ Texting has helped over 230,000 businesses connect with and grow their audiences through intuitive SMS marketing. With powerful messaging tools, AI, automation, and integrations, EZ Texting enables organizations to deliver timely, relevant communication that drives engagement and results.

Media Contact:

Yogesh Khadilkar

SVP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE EZ Texting