EZ Texting Expands into Shopify App Store, Helping Merchants Automate Their SMS Marketing and Recover Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the SMS marketing platform trusted by more than 230,000 customers, today announced its availability in the Shopify App Store, making it easier for ecommerce merchants to discover, install, and start using EZ Texting to automate their SMS marketing and engage customers at key moments in the buying journey.

With the average cart abandonment rate hovering around 70%, the opportunity to recover lost revenue through timely, automated texts is significant. According to EZ Texting's own 2026 Consumer Texting Behavior Report, consumers subscribed to business texts are 67% more likely to make a purchase – and 89% check a text within 15 minutes of receiving it. For Shopify merchants competing for attention at every stage of the funnel, SMS is no longer optional.

"SMS is the highest-attention channel in ecommerce – it gets read, it drives action, and it meets customers where they already are. With EZ Texting now in the Shopify App Store, we're making it easier for merchants of any size to put that channel to work," said Vijesh Mehta, CEO of EZ Texting. "And with AI, automation, and the infrastructure to scale, EZ Texting is built to grow with merchants from their first campaign to their hundredth."

With this expansion, Shopify merchants can connect their stores to EZ Texting and leverage its full SMS platform, including contact management, text broadcasts, time-saving AI, and automated workflows, to drive revenue and foster customer loyalty.

Automating SMS Across the Customer Journey

By connecting Shopify data with EZ Texting, merchants can automate messaging based on real-time customer activity, helping them deliver high-impact touchpoints when contacts are most likely to engage.

With EZ Texting Workflows, Shopify merchants can:

Notify customers of new product drops the moment they go live

Send abandoned cart reminders to recover lost revenue

Nurture new customers with promotional messages

Deliver order confirmations and shipping updates

Build automated journeys tied to customer preferences and actions

These capabilities help merchants stay engaged with customers while increasing conversions and reducing operational overhead.

Faster Setup with Pre-Built Workflow Templates

EZ Texting includes pre-built workflow templates to help merchants quickly launch common SMS automations without complex setup. Available templates include abandoned cart recovery, new customer welcome, order confirmations, and shipping updates. These ready-to-use templates enable merchants to start seeing value from SMS automation in minutes.

EZ Texting will continue expanding its template library with additional automations – including review requests, win-back campaigns, and back-in-stock alerts – as part of its ongoing investment in the Shopify integration.

Everything Merchants Need to Start and Scale

The integration includes real-time contact synchronization from Shopify to EZ Texting, allowing merchants to immediately reach their opted-in customer base via text message.

Merchants can also take advantage of EZ Texting's broader SMS marketing capabilities, including:

A dedicated phone number and branded presence that gives merchants a professional identity in every customer conversation

Audience growth tools like keywords, QR codes, sign-up forms, and click-to-text buttons

Time-saving AI features that generate text broadcasts and responses to 1:1 inquiries

Text-to-Pay links secured by Stripe to turn conversations into conversions

Royalty-free Shutterstock media library and visual campaign scheduling calendar

Contact cards, call forwarding, and RCS business messaging to establish a professional presence across every customer touchpoint

Available Now

Merchants can install EZ Texting directly from the Shopify App Store to connect their business, sync contacts, and begin sending broadcasts and automated messages.

About EZ Texting

Since 2004, EZ Texting has helped over 230,000 businesses connect with and grow their audiences through intuitive SMS marketing. With powerful messaging tools, AI, automation, and integrations, EZ Texting enables organizations to deliver timely, relevant communication that drives engagement and results.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karin Odell

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Sources:

Baymard Institute, E-Commerce Checkout Usability research program. Available at: baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate

SOURCE EZ Texting