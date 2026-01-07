EZ Texting Earns a 2026 Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius for the Second Year in a Row

EZ Texting has been recognized by its customers for best capabilities, best value for price, and best customer relationship.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting , the SMS marketing platform trusted by over 230,000 businesses, has been recognized as a 2026 Buyer's Choice award winner by TrustRadius, a HG Insights company, a buyer intelligence platform for business technology.

This marks the second consecutive year EZ Texting has received the honor since TrustRadius launched the Buyer's Choice Award in 2025. With a 9.0/10 trScore and more than 400 verified customer ratings and reviews, EZ Texting is the highest-rated company in the mobile marketing category.

"EZ Texting enables their customers to connect with their audiences in timely, meaningful ways" — CMO of TrustRadius. Post this

"EZ Texting enables their customers to connect with their audiences in timely, meaningful ways," said Allyson Havener, CMO, TrustRadius. "Winning the 2026 TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award shows how much customers value the platform's simplicity, reliability, and ability to drive real engagement at scale. It's a well-earned recognition for a solution that helps brands communicate with impact."

What Customers Are Saying:

"This tool has proven to cut down on endless emails and provide faster service options to our clients. Customer satisfaction has drastically increased, and time-consuming email responses and repeat phone inquiries decreased." — David B., Director of Operations | Ambassador Property

"I love EZ Texting and its easy-to-use dashboard and features. I would recommend using the tool for any size organization for quick and easy communications." — Floyd B., Chief Technology Officer | Bobo Data Systems

EZ Texting is proud to build products that earn trust, drive measurable results, and inspire glowing reviews from its community. Receiving a Buyer's Choice Award for the second year in a row underscores EZ Texting's commitment to delivering outstanding value, customer experiences, and product capabilities that organizations can rely on.

Buyer's Choice awards are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews. During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would buy the product again. Reviewers' answers determine the other qualifying factor: if a product is rated best in capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

See what users are saying about EZ Texting on TrustRadius .

About EZ Texting:

Since 2004, EZ Texting has helped over 230,000 businesses connect with and grow their audiences through intuitive SMS marketing . The platform doesn't just send texts; it helps businesses reach people at the right moment with the right message, driving stronger engagement, higher conversions, and deeper customer loyalty. With powerful Workflows that automate timely, personalized touchpoints, plus seamless integrations and award-winning customer support, EZ Texting empowers businesses and organizations to scale communication and deliver measurable results through trusted mobile messaging.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius, a HG Insights company, is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. TrustRadius enables buyers to make confident decisions through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights and reviews, and peer conversations. On the TrustRadius platform, technology brands can capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to help improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI.

Contact:

Karin Odell

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE EZ Texting