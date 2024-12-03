EZ Texting Wins 2025 Buyer's Choice Award and Unveils Game-Changing Free Dedicated Short Codes Offer!

EZ Texting celebrates industry recognition for excellence in SMS marketing with a limited-time opportunity to access its enhanced messaging solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the leading SMS marketing platform that empowers businesses to effortlessly connect with their audiences, today announced that TrustRadius has awarded it a 2025 Buyer's Choice Award.

"EZ Texting earning the TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award showcases its ability to revolutionize how businesses communicate with their target audiences," said Allyson Havener, CMO at TrustRadius. "This award is based solely on vetted customer reviews that explain how EZ Texting helps organizations streamline messaging and drive engagement. Congrats to the EZ Texting team for driving customer value in a competitive market."

EZ Texting earns top SMS marketing honors and offers a limited-time chance to access its enhanced messaging solutions. Post this

"Receiving the 2025 Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius is a testament to the trust and value our customers place in EZ Texting," said Vijesh Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of EZ Texting. "This honor highlights our dedication to providing businesses with cutting-edge, dependable text marketing solutions. This award motivates us to push boundaries, deliver unmatched value, and continue leading SMS marketing innovation as we look to the future. Today, we invite all businesses to experience the best of EZ Texting—and start for free!"

EZ Texting is marking this milestone by waiving the first year of fees on new Dedicated Short Codes (DSC) for all new and existing customers.* The company's DSC solutions provide a range of industry-leading benefits, such as:

Better ROI: Combine precision targeting with high delivery rates to maximize campaign success at a lower cost per message (as low as $0.005 /message).

Combine precision targeting with high delivery rates to maximize campaign success at a lower cost per message (as low as /message). Easy Opt-Ins & Compliance: Simplify sign-ups and ensure adherence to TCPA regulations—building trust while staying compliant.

Simplify sign-ups and ensure adherence to TCPA regulations—building trust while staying compliant. Faster Audience Interaction: Real-time messaging instantly engages your customers with time-sensitive alerts or promotions.

Real-time messaging instantly engages your customers with time-sensitive alerts or promotions. Higher Engagement Rates: Stand out in inboxes with personalized offers and updates that drive 98% open rates and immediate action.

Stand out in inboxes with personalized offers and updates that drive 98% open rates and immediate action. Streamlined Customer Support: Provide quick resolutions and instant answers with automated replies.

Provide quick resolutions and instant answers with automated replies. Automated Time Savings: Automate efficient opt-in flows and welcome messages to onboard customers, confirm subscriptions, and share critical details.

Hear from verified TrustRadius users on how much they value EZ Texting:

"EZ Texting is a game-changer. EZ Texting is the main program we use for communicating with our clients, whether it is 1-on-1 communication or group communication. It's easy to use, but also has a ton of really great features!"

Mikey K. General Manager

* Terms & Conditions:

For complete terms and conditions, please visit EZ Texting's Dedicated Short Code page .

About the Buyer's Choice Award

Buyer's Choice Awards are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews and have been selected as having the best capabilities, value for price, and customer relationships. During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would buy the product again. These answers shape whether or not a product is best in the three key areas: capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

About EZ Texting

Since 2004, EZ Texting has provided 230,000+ growing businesses and organizations with an effortless way to start text marketing—and powerful features and integrations to keep conversations going.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. It enables buyers to make confident decisions through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. It helps technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI.

CONTACT:

Marco Raye

Content Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

www.eztexting.com

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE EZ Texting