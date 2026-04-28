ezAccounting Software Simplifies 941 Filing with New Efile Add-On feature for First Quarter Deadlines

The new IRS-authorized 941 efile add-on for ezAccounting streamlines tax filing and reduces workload for businesses and HR professionals.

REDMOND, Wash., Apr. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the April 30, 2026 deadline fast approaching, the latest ezAccounting 2026 from Halfpricesoft.com is fully equipped to help businesses efficiently prepare and file their first quarter Form 941. The newly released efile add-on feature allows users to significantly reduce the time and effort required to process and submit payroll tax forms.

Purchase ezAccounting 2026 today to confirm compatibility in streamlining the company finances. Find out about our efile direct service, add-on here.

941/940/94x E-File add-on feature for ezPaycheck and ezAccounting- IRS Authorized Speed Speed

Purchase E-File Service

After purchasing ezAccounting, client will need to purchase the e-file service. This can be purchased the e-file service by visiting e-file purchase page.

Designed for businesses and HR departments seeking a simpler solution, the optional ez941 efile service eliminates traditional filing burdens by enabling secure, direct submission of 941, 940, and other 94x forms.

"The latest payroll, business management, and tax processing solution, ezAccounting 2026, now includes a highly anticipated efile Form 941 add-on service authorized by the IRS," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ezAccounting is ideal for accountants, agricultural businesses, and small to mid-sized companies looking to manage finances and payroll in one place. Key features include:

Track income, expenses, and profits

Process payroll for employees

Print checks and tax forms, including 941, 940, 943, W-2, and W-3

Generate detailed financial and payroll reports

Support unlimited companies on a single installation

Securely efile 941, 940, and 94x forms directly within the software

No check verification required

Easy setup with quick-start guides

Optional network version available

ezAccounting is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, and other Windows systems.

Priced at $199 per calendar year per installation, ezAccounting offers an affordable solution for businesses of all sizes. A free 30-day trial is available, with no obligation. Please note that "TRIAL" will appear on checks and forms until the software is activated.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider of affordable business software solutions for over 20 years. Its product lineup includes payroll software, employee time tracking, accounting tools, check printing software, W-2 and 1099 solutions, ACA 1095 software, and ezACH direct deposit services. Thousands of businesses rely on to simplify payroll processing and streamline business operations with our low cost and high- quality software.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com