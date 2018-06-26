ezbob Secures Equity Investment From Honeycomb Investment Trust

ezbob is pleased to announce Honeycomb's investment in its Round C fundraising and the appointment of Lindsey McMurray to the Board of Directors. Lindsey brings many years of experience in the UK's financial services sector and is the founding partner of Pollen Street Capital. Pollen Street Capital is the manager of P2P Global Investment PLC as well as the Honeycomb Investment Trust, making it one of Europe's largest investment managers in the specialist lending arena.

ezbob is leading the field in delivering a highly innovative 'Lending as a Service' platform, which is already in use at Esme Loans and Clydesdale Yorkshire Bank. The investment will accelerate the firm's ability to create a 'one-stop' automated lending platform portfolio and achieve its ambitious expansion plans into new geographical regions.

Tomer Guriel, founder and CEO of ezbob stated, "We are delighted Honeycomb has invested in the business and are very excited about the wealth of new opportunities this represents for the firm. On behalf of the team I would like to welcome Lindsey into the ezbob family. Her involvement is a huge vote of confidence in our technology, management and future strategic plans. Our initial focus is on the SME community, many of whom struggle to acquire the financial support they need to achieve their personal and professional business development goals. My vision is to create a portfolio of innovative solutions which streamline and accelerate the entire lending process for both the borrowers and loan providers. With the support of highly experienced individuals like Lindsey, together with the new funding, there is nothing to stop us from turning our shared vision into a sustainable reality."

Lindsey McMurray said: "SMEs are a vital part of our economy and deserve a better, faster customer experience than the one they have typically received from the lenders, many of whom are constrained by legacy systems and lengthy decision-making processes. We have watched ezbob develop from being a niche player into a leading lending platform provider and I am looking forward to working with the team and helping to take the firm to the next level. ezbob are pioneers in this space and I believe both the financial institutions, and the businesses they support will derive significant benefits from this new and innovative approach to lending."

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON: HONY) The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of dividend income and capital growth through the acquisition of loans made to consumers and small businesses as well as other counter parties. It also takes equity stakes where appropriate. The Company may also invest in equity stakes in selected equity investments that are aligned with the Company's strategy and that present opportunities to enhance the Company's returns from its investments.

About Pollen Street Capital

Pollen Street is a private equity and credit manager focused on financial and business services, which brings together a team of highly seasoned specialists with extensive experience in the UK, US and Europe. Pollen Street works closely with entrepreneurial management teams who share our values and whose businesses have strong growth potential. Changes in the focus of large incumbent players, together with the implementation of new models that make the best use of data, analytics and technology, provide exciting opportunities for our partners to pioneer and innovate. Pollen Street has a long track record of supporting these successful models as they expand and grow.

About ezbob

The ezbob proven 'Lending as a Service' (LaaS) platform, designed for banks and other financial institutions, is revolutionising the business of lending. Validated lending decisions can now be achieved in minutes, followed by almost immediate funds transfer into an applicant's bank account. This unique approach dramatically reduces operating costs, improves efficiency and productivity and transforms the entire customer engagement experience. Clients include Esme Loans and Clydesdale Yorkshire Bank. The firm is a privately-owned UK based business with offices in London, Tel Aviv and Bulgaria, employing some 70 people.

