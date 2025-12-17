EZCast Elevates Wireless Display Performance with New Solutions at CES 2026

Expanding Wireless Horizons with Smarter, Faster, and More Connected Experiences

TAIPEI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EZCast, a global leader in wireless display and collaboration technologies, debuts its latest generation of wireless display and video transmission solutions at CES 2026. Designed to empower smarter work, creative freedom, and seamless collaboration, the new lineup delivers significant advancements in performance, integration, and ease of use for both professionals and everyday users.

Work Smarter, Redefine Office Collaboration

EZCast debuts at CES 2026 with a range of innovative wireless display solutions.

In response to the growing BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend, EZCast unveils two breakthrough office solutions that elevate wireless display to a new level of interactivity and productivity.

EZCast Office Link introduces a revolutionary approach beyond the traditional "one-transmitter, one-receiver" model. It supports touch-back and KVM control, enabling presenters to wirelessly share and directly operate their source devices. With support for up to eight receivers, presenters can switch sources via an intuitive IR remote, ensuring smooth, dynamic collaboration in any meeting room.

EZCast Office Sync is a plug-and-play wireless conferencing kit built for modern hybrid meetings. Compatible with all major conferencing platforms, it transmits both camera feeds and presentation slides to large displays with low latency. Supporting document cameras and physical object projection, Office Sync extends collaboration beyond digital content, creating an immersive and versatile meeting experience.

Empowering Content Creators with Wireless Freedom

Beyond business applications, EZCast continues to innovate for creators and video professionals seeking greater mobility and control.

EZCast CamCast is a compact yet powerful wireless video transmission system that delivers studio-grade performance for mobile production teams. Equipped with HDMI input and UVC output, it removes the need for external capture cards, allowing real-time streaming directly to computers or live platforms. With support for up to four receivers and full remote camera control via the companion app, CamCast transforms creative workflows for maximum efficiency.

EZCast CamSpire takes wireless production even further with long range transmission of up to 1 kilometer. It supports up to four receivers via RX units or the companion app, offering flexible, reliable, and scalable setups for diverse production environments from outdoor filming to studio coordination.

A Classic Reborn: Pocket ACE Brings 4K60 Brilliance

The beloved EZCast Pocket series returns as the EZCast Pocket ACE, delivering stunning 4K 60Hz visuals with ultra-smooth performance. Designed for travelers, educators, and home users, Pocket ACE provides seamless wireless display now with enhanced stability, synchronization, and visual clarity. This next-generation device redefines portable wireless presentation with effortless simplicity and premium performance.

Don't Miss the Limited Free Samples at the Show

Experience the future of wireless display firsthand with EZCast's latest lineup at CES 2026, Venetian Expo, Booth #53352. Join us for live demos and discover how EZCast is shaping the next era of wireless innovation.

Exclusive free sample giveaways will be available in limited quantities during the show. So register now to book your visit: https://www.ezcast.com/exhibition

About EZCast

EZCast is a global innovator in wireless display technology, offering a wide range of display accessories, Wi-Fi dongles, and presentation systems. All products are quality-tested to ensure reliable performance and user convenience. EZCast also provides OEM and ODM services for tailored business solutions, helping partners bring custom wireless display products to market efficiently and with high quality.

SOURCE EZCast