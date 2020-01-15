ezCater® and Red Lobster® Bring Cheddar Bay Biscuits® to Conference Rooms Nationwide

Red Lobster is the latest national restaurant chain to join the ezCater platform , which helps restaurants of all sizes reach high-value business customers and grow their catering business. By bringing catering online, ezCater gives businesspeople a simple, reliable way to order food from over 70,000 restaurants nationwide.

"We are thrilled to offer the world's largest seafood restaurant chain, Red Lobster, to all of our customers," said Mike O'Hanlon, Head of Catering Partner Business at ezCater. "People can now enjoy their favorites from Red Lobster at work, and it gives Red Lobster a great opportunity to grow their off-premises business."

The Red Lobster catering menu includes a number of favorites like Chilled Lobster & Shrimp Rolls, Lobster Bisque, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and, of course, Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

"Nothing makes a meeting more enjoyable than food, especially freshly prepared seafood and our iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits! That's why we're excited to make it easy to order Red Lobster for all your catering needs through ezCater," said Salli Setta, President and Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster.

To celebrate Red Lobster's catering launch, ezCater and Red Lobster are rewarding fans with a free order of Cheddar Bay Biscuits with every weekday catering order placed today through Friday, January 17. Fun fact: Red Lobster sells over 350 million Cheddar Bay Biscuits each year. To get yours, place a Red Lobster order at www.ezcater.com/redlobster, add a dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and use the code "CHEDDARBAY" at checkout.

For more information or to order Red Lobster catering, visit www.ezcater.com/redlobster.

About ezCater

ezCater is the world's largest online catering marketplace. ezCater's online ordering, on-time ratings and reviews, and award-winning customer service help businesspeople from organizations of all sizes and industries make meetings more successful and employees happier. Over 70,000 restaurants and caterers use ezCater's platform to grow and manage their catering business. For more information or to place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit WWW.REDLOBSTER.COM/SEAFOODWITHSTANDARDS.

With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit HTTP://WWW.REDLOBSTER.COM or find us on FACEBOOK or TWITTER.

