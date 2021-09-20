ezCater® Hires Chief Product Officer Amid Rapid Growth

Berg joins ezCater as workplaces reopen and employers are recognizing the important role food plays. Tweet this

Berg joins ezCater as workplaces reopen and employers are recognizing the important role food plays. ezCater's order volume has spiked over 70% in recent months.

"ezCater is a clear leader in Food for Work, with a large and loyal base of customers and catering partners," said Josh Berg, Chief Product Officer at ezCater. "I'm thrilled to jump onto this rocket ship and contribute to our next stage of growth."

"Food for work, at work, presents many unique challenges, especially right now," said Stefania Mallett, Co-founder and CEO at ezCater. "Josh has proven he can deliver product in complex settings, and we're confident he will help us solve the challenges for all of our customers and catering partners."

To support its renewed and rapid growth, ezCater is hiring company-wide, with the goal of increasing its headcount by 50% in 2021. Visit www.ezcater.com/company/careers for more information.

About ezCater

ezCater is the largest national marketplace for business catering with 82,000 restaurants and caterers and 173 million people served. ezCater provides companies of all sizes, anywhere in the country, with flexible and scalable food solutions for work. Nationwide, restaurants and caterers use ezCater's platform to grow and manage their catering business. For more information or to place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

CONTACT: Sara Nash, PR Manager, ezCater, [email protected], 781-205-4425

SOURCE ezCater

Related Links

www.ezcater.com

