ezCater Solves Tax Exemption on Workplace Food for Top Nonprofits Nationwide

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ezCater , the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions, today announced a new tax-exempt ordering platform for nonprofit organizations. With ezCater, organizations set their tax-exempt status once and it automatically applies to catering orders from over 95,000 restaurants on the ezCater platform, saving them time and money.

Ensuring catering orders are tax-exempt is complicated and time-consuming for nonprofits, requiring each person to file a tax certificate with every restaurant that they order from. This is even more complicated for organizations that order food across multiple states.

"We've taken something that should be simple and made it simple," says Diane Swint, Chief Demand Officer at ezCater. "Nonprofits have many important things to worry about, and this solution allows them to put time back into their missions, instead of wasting it on unnecessary paperwork."

"ezCater makes handling the tax-exemption process for my team an easy feat," said Matthew Boone, Head Coach of Track and Field at Jacksonville State University. "Keeping track of paper receipts and creating multiple expense reports was such a headache. Not only do I have peace of mind that ezCater is storing the information for me, but my team has easy access to high-quality meals on the road."

The Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and young adults with rare and serious diseases by providing a free 'place like home' for them to stay while participating in clinical research trials. The Inn has selected ezCater to order meals for the families. However, meeting various dietary restrictions and avoiding food waste becomes complicated. With ezCater , meals arrive individually selected, packaged and labeled, and The Inn's tax-exempt status is automatically applied to every order.

"Our job is to serve and provide support to families during some of the most difficult times of their lives," said Emily Johnson, Family Program Operations Manager for The Children's Inn at NIH. "ezCater's ability to automate tasks like ordering each meal and researching restaurants that accept our tax exemption allows my team to focus on what really matters."

With an ezCater Corporate Account, businesses have easy access to all products within ezCater's suite of corporate solutions. This includes features like invoicing, custom checkout and reporting, organization-wide tax-exempt ordering, recurring employee meals, and concierge food ordering.

For more information or to sign up for an ezCater Corporate Account, visit www.ezcater.com/company/corporate .

About ezCater

ezCater is the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions. With a network of 95,000 restaurants across the US, ezCater provides flexible and scalable food solutions for everything from daily employee meals to sales meetings. ezCater is purpose-built for business and supported by best-in-class customer service, enabling companies to centralize and manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. To explore corporate food solutions or place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

