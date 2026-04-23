ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer Helps QB Clients Cut Costs Amid Rising Business Expenses

As inflation and operational costs climb, ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer delivers a stable, low-cost solution for professional check printing, without increasing prices for 2026.

REDMOND, Wash., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the country continue to navigate rising operational expenses, increasing supply costs, and tightening budgets, Halfpricesoft.com is taking a stand to support SMBs and accountants by keeping essential tools like ezCheckprinting and virtual printer for QB clients, affordable.

Businesses looking to reduce expenses and improve efficiency are encouraged to download today and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation!

The company announced that ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer will remain at its current low price of $149.00 for a single installation, providing QuickBooks customers with a dependable, cost-effective alternative to expensive check printing solutions and pre-printed check stock.

"Businesses are being squeezed from every direction, from rising material costs to increasing service fees," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our mission is simple: deliver powerful software that reduces costs, not adds to them."

Why This Matters in Today's Economy:

Lower Operating Costs: Eliminate recurring expenses for pre-printed checks and third-party services.





Eliminate recurring expenses for pre-printed checks and third-party services. Predictable Pricing: No price increase for 2026, helping businesses plan and control budgets.





No price increase for 2026, helping businesses plan and control budgets. Increased Efficiency: Spend less time managing check formatting and more time running the business





Spend less time managing check formatting and more time running the business Scalable Growth: Manage multiple companies without additional software costs





Manage multiple companies without additional software costs Flexible Operations: Adapt quickly to changing business needs without investing in new systems

Priced at just $149 per installation, ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer remains an accessible solution for businesses of all sizes. Try it now!

Why The Features Matter for Accountants & SMBs

Efficiency : Integration with QuickBooks and unlimited check printing mean less time spent formatting, more time on value-added tasks.





: Integration with QuickBooks and unlimited check printing mean less time spent formatting, more time on value-added tasks. Cost control : Printing on blank stock + unlimited accounts/checks = fewer hidden fees, fewer surprises. No cost increase for 2026.





: Printing on blank stock + unlimited accounts/checks = fewer hidden fees, fewer surprises. No cost increase for 2026. Professionalism & control : Customization + security features help maintain brand integrity and internal controls (important if you have clients or multiple staff).





: Customization + security features help maintain brand integrity and internal controls (important if you have clients or multiple staff). Scalability : Whether managing one business or many, the unlimited account/check feature makes it feasible without constantly upgrading.





: Whether managing one business or many, the unlimited account/check feature makes it feasible without constantly upgrading. Flexibility: Formats and blank stock support means clients can adapt as the business changes (vendor style changes, new payment types, etc.).

There is no cost or obligation to try the software. Potential clients can quickly install, test compatibility, and experience firsthand how easy it is to print professional checks using blank stock.

Halfpricesoft.com has been helping SMBs and accountants save time and money for over 20 years by delivering affordable, reliable software solutions. From payroll and accounting tools to check printing, tax form filing, and direct deposit services, thousands of businesses trust Halfpricesoft.com to streamline operations and stay financially efficient in any economic climate.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com