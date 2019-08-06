eZCom Certified in the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2000, eZCom Software has focused on keeping suppliers compliant with the exacting EDI requirements of retailers. Today, the company is pleased to announce it has also been recognized for meeting important data privacy standards and has been awarded full EU-US Privacy Shield Framework certification.

A joint effort of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission, the Privacy Shield program bridges the different approaches to information security that exist between the United States and European Union countries. It offers companies that do business in both regions a way to ensure complete compliance when transmitting personal data.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about their data privacy, and brands need to avoid security breaches that leave private information unprotected. With this certification, clients of eZCom Software can be confident that data will be safe when it travels between the EU and the United States.

"We're a company that is constantly moving data and documents, so we take privacy protection very seriously," remarked Carol Weidner, CEO of eZCom Software. "Being awarded this certification reflects our ongoing commitment to the security of information."

Learn more about the Privacy Shield Framework and the eZCom Privacy Policy here.

Founded in 2000, eZCom Software is a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) for EDI and eCommerce for supply chain management. Learn more at ezcomsoftware.com and on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information Direct Contact:

Derick Michael

eZCom Software

MAIN: 201.731.1835

Email: marketing@ezcomsoftware.com

SOURCE eZCom Software

Related Links

http://www.ezcomsoftware.com

