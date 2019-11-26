eZCom provides Made4net WMS with API-based EDI and TMS functionality

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDI and online order management provider eZCom Software now integrates its Lingo software with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), creating greater efficiency throughout the supply chain.

The integration services offered by eZCom are tested and proven. Recently, Made4net, a leading global provider of Warehouse Management Software, integrated their WMS with the Lingo application from eZCom. The two companies share a client, home furnishings provider Levtex Home.

"Creating the many different branded labels and packing slips can be challenging and time-consuming, especially since every retailer has unique specifications" remarked Amit Levy, Managing Director of Made4net. "Working with the team at eZCom, we were able to build an API that simplifies the process because error-free packing slips and shipping labels are generated for us."

Post-integration, Made4net can focus on its warehouse operations, since eZCom is ensuring compliance with the EDI standards of each retailer. Retailer-branded packing slips, along with FedEx, UPS, and Amazon shipping labels, are automatically provided over the API. The collaboration between the two companies has translated into valuable supply chain efficiency for mutual client Levtex Home.

"Companies turn to us for EDI and order management, but our team understands the importance of integrating Lingo with other systems," noted Carol Weidner, CEO of eZCom. "Making our application work seamlessly with any WMS reduces warehouse workload while ensuring brands stay compliant with retailer standards."

Founded in 2000, eZCom Software is a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) for EDI and eCommerce for supply chain management. Learn more at ezcomsoftware.com and on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Made4net designs, builds, and delivers "all-in-one" supply chain execution software which can be deployed on premise and in the cloud. Learn more at made4net.us.

Information Direct Contact:

Derick Michael

eZCom Software

MAIN: 201.731.1835

Email: marketing@ezcomsoftware.com

SOURCE eZCom Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eZComsoftware.com

