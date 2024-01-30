eZCom Software Ranked #1 EDI Provider in G2's Winter 2024 Relationship Index

First Place Ranking Fueled by Top Support, Likelihood to Recommend and Ease of Doing Business Scores

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --G2, a leading software marketplace that provides a platform for businesses and buyers to read reviews and see product ratings, has released its Winter 2024 Relationship Index for EDI in which eZCom ranked first among all EDI providers.

Earning a Relationship Index score of 9.77 out of 10, eZCom outpaced 25 competitors including SPS Commerce (8.7), TrueCommerce (9.13) and OpenText (7.72).

"This report has us energized," said eZCom's CEO, Carol Weidner. "It's a testament not just to our platform but to our team too. We believe that the best EDI solution blends technology and people. You have to have robust, easy-to-use software and you have to have people who know EDI inside and out. That's how we help our customers improve efficiencies, reduce errors and ultimately, grow."

The Relationship Index is derived from a company's ease of doing business score, its quality of support score, its relationship score, its relationship data and how likely an existing customer is to recommend the company to a peer. eZCom outscored numerous competing providers across these categories, earning the following scores:

Relationship Score: 98 (Industry Average: 83)

Relationship Data: 94 (Industry Average: 91)

Likelihood to Recommend 94 (Industry Average 91)

Ease of Doing Business: 97 (Industry Average: 93)

Support: 99 (Industry Average: 92)

In addition to ranking first in the Winter 2024 Relationship Index for EDI, eZCom also earned the following G2 Winter 2024 recognition within the EDI category:

Best Usability

Momentum Leader

Most Implementable (Mid-Market)

Small Business Leader

Best Results

Independent customer reviews contribute significantly to a provider's Relationship Index score. With over 150 vetted customer reviews, eZCom takes pride in providing exceptional customer experiences:

eZCom is the best in the business for EDI. The tech people are helpful and informative. The team always takes me to the next level in my learning. The product is robust, so I appreciate the training. – Danielle R.

Excellent service. Dallas [Richards, eZCom's Support Team Manager] has helped me out in a very customer friendly way, very patient. Already heard from our IT department that he was very helpful. EDI obviously has many advantages. eZCom is priced favorably and their service is extremely good. – Edwin S.

View G2's Winter 2024 Relationship Index for EDI.

About eZCom Software

eZCom Software provides broad and deep experience within the EDI and eCommerce marketplace with over 20 years of designing smart and compliant EDI and Drop Ship applications for the supply chain. eZCom is an EDI provider for many large and well-known retailers including department, specialty, luxury, convenience and big box stores globally -- for their in store, online and drop ship programs.

The Lingo Technology Platform connects with all your trading partners and integrates your ERP/business systems, marketplaces and shipping platforms.

eZCom's in-house, US-based integration, development and support teams are available on-demand to help brands turn EDI and order processing from a time-consuming requirement into a genuine competitive advantage.

About G2's Relationship Index

Providing benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis, a product's Relationship score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of relationship-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products in the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) category according to their Relationship scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the products that provide the best relationship with software sellers based on the experiences of their peers. The Index provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

SOURCE eZCom Software Inc.