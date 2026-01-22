Ezderm Unveils Platform Evolution: Introduces 'Eve' AI Ecosystem and 'Compass' Clinical Interface

Launching at AAD 2026, the dual release combines agentic AI with a patient-centric design to automate billing and streamline charting.

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezderm, a leader in dermatology-specific EHR and practice management, today announced a comprehensive evolution of its platform with two major innovations: Eve (the Ezderm Virtual Expert) and The Compass Experience.

Debuting this March at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, Eve is a proprietary AI ecosystem fully embedded in the Ezderm EHR and Practice Management platform. From encounter summaries to collections, AI-powered Eve works quietly in the background to save time, clarify data, and keep providers focused on patients.

"Dermatology practices are stretched thin by complex billing and documentation," said Todd Hicks, Chief Executive Officer of Ezderm. "Eve gives dermatologists back their time — helping them chart faster, communicate more clearly, and get paid sooner."

Meet Eve: The AI-Powered Virtual Expert

Eve is an integrated AI ecosystem that brings multiple agentic skills into one connected platform, including automated billing and simplified documentation—all within the Ezderm system.

Automated Chart Prep: Eve automatically condenses past encounters into a single, easy-to-read summary that helps providers review faster and make more informed decisions.

Eve RCM Core: Built directly into the Ezderm Practice Management platform, Eve automates encounter scrubbing, validating, and posting so billers can focus on denials, follow-ups, and revenue recovery instead of routine data entry.

Eve RCM Complete: Expands Ezderm's full-service billing program by pairing automation with dermatology-certified billing and coding experts who manage core RCM tasks.

Eve works quietly in the background as a valued team member, and her skills will continuously grow as Ezderm expands the ecosystem.

"Our goal was to make complex processes invisible," added Sandro Blaslov, Chief Technology Officer. "Eve applies advanced AI directly within dermatology workflows so the technology does the heavy lifting, not the user."

The Compass Experience

Alongside Eve, Ezderm is redefining their clinical platform workflow with The Compass Experience. This update brings a cleaner, modern interface that prioritizes clarity over memorization. The centerpiece of this design is the new Patient-Centric Mode, a smart-toggle feature that anchors your workflow to the patient currently in your care. By maintaining patient context across different screens, we have removed the barriers between administrative and clinical tasks, allowing users to focus less on the software and more on the patient.

Experience Eve in Action at AAD 2026

Ezderm invites attendees to experience Eve live at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, March 27–29, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. Visit Booth #3737 for live demos and workflow consultations. To request a private, personalized demo, visit ezderm.com.

About Ezderm

Ezderm is the leading dermatology-first platform, engineered by specialty experts and trusted by thousands of providers nationwide. The company's integrated suite—covering EHR, practice management, RCM, patient engagement, payments processing, and AI—is built from the ground up to drive clinical accuracy and financial health. Ezderm simplifies practice operations so dermatology teams can focus entirely on patient care.

