EZDRM Joins Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that EZDRM , Inc. is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program . EZDRM is offering an Akamai Connected Cloud–native configuration of its digital rights management as a service (DRMaaS) solution to operate in very close conjunction with edge encoders and packagers that help drive low-latency streaming services.

As an Akamai Qualified Compute Partner, EZDRM will offer its robust, comprehensive security service operating inside the Akamai cloud to optimize edge video workflows and enable complete live-streaming solutions to operate closer to their users. EZDRM is already recognized for close collaboration with live edge encoder technologies from Bitmovin, Ateme, and others. Having security operate in very close conjunction with these encoders and packagers helps the drive toward low-latency streaming services at a competitive price point, while reducing the potential attack surface.

"Our edge security solutions enabled by Akamai Connected Cloud increase the range of sophisticated architectures that we can offer to the demanding world of live event streaming," commented Olga Kornienko, COO and Co-Founder at EZDRM. "We always appreciate the opportunity to illustrate our close industry partnerships with leaders in the space — and keep the threats further away!"

"Akamai is pleased to make cloud-based, fully managed digital rights management services from EZDRM easily available to Akamai customers through the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program," said Dan Lawrence, Vice President, Cloud Computing, Akamai. "With EZDRM, service operators and content owners can securely distribute premium content to a wide range of client device types across Akamai Connected Cloud, the world's most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery."

The Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai Cloud Computing easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.

About EZDRM

EZDRM offers a straightforward, one-stop solution for protecting and monetizing your video content. EZDRM is one of the original companies to make offering DRM services the core of their business. Since coining the term DRM as a Service (DRMaaS), over the last 20+ years they have helped to drive the streaming video business from a technical backwater to the major force driving news and entertainment today. The EZDRM solution is ideal for global secure delivery of live, on-demand, downloadable and offline video services, eliminating proprietary integration and format concerns. EZDRM is digital rights management — simplified. ezdrm.com

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

