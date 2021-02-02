Eze Castle Integration Names Sylvain Ardiet as Chief Customer Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions, today announced that Sylvain Ardiet will be the company's next Chief Customer Officer for its next stage of growth. Following David Andrade's recent transition into the CEO role, Ardiet will continue to lead and transform Eze Castle's service delivery teams.

Over the course of more than two decades, Ardiet has dedicated his career to the services industry. With an expansive background in sales, operational, technical and executive functions, Ardiet brings a valuable perspective to Eze Castle's leadership team. Ardiet was a founding member of Alphaserve Technologies which was acquired by Eze Castle in July 2020. During his tenure at Alphaserve, Ardiet led several growth initiatives from go-to-market strategies, service delivery management and more recently building and scaling out new practices in digital and cybersecurity services.

David Andrade, CEO of Eze Castle Integration, said, "Sylvain is a strong leader with a customer-centric and service-oriented mindset which will enable us to increase customer retention, grow our install base and re-imagine our service delivery. Sylvain is a driven leader focused on empowering teams, fostering collaboration, and driving operational excellence."

"Our two acquisitions in 2020 not only provided us with an expanded product portfolio, but also brought along new perspective and talent. Sylvain is a shining example of the most valuable synergy we get from M&A – finding great people to add to the team that can drive the combined business forward," said Todd Ofenloch, H.I.G. Managing Director and Eze Castle Integration board member.

"I am excited for the journey ahead, and the opportunity to join the Eze Castle leadership team as we continue to innovate our service delivery. This industry is constantly evolving, and Eze Castle will continue to be at the forefront of the evolution to help our clients transform their businesses," said Ardiet.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions to financial and professional services industries. We enable over 800 organizations around the world to reach new performance levels through innovative technology and business transformations. Learn more at www.eci.com.

