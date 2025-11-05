EZE Launches Innovative White-Glove Home-Sale Support to Help Southwest Michigan Homeowners Keep More Equity

New service model funds repairs, moving assistance, financial support, and fast home-sale readiness — without forcing families into discounted cash offers

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Michigan homeowners facing a quick move or stressful transition now have a better option than low-ball cash buyers. EZE — a local real estate service provider — has launched a white-glove home-sale support program that allows families to sell faster while protecting tens of thousands in home equity.

Instead of pushing discounted as-is sales, EZE funds and coordinates repairs, cleaning, moving, and staging — helping homeowners list on the open market for the highest price — repayment is simply made at closing.

"Life happens fast — downsizing, relocating, inheriting a home — and families shouldn't have to sacrifice their financial future for convenience," said Ryan Miersma, Founder & President of EZE. "We created EZE to support real people with real challenges while preserving what they've worked hard to build."

Ryan Miersma, Founder & President

EZE's service helps homeowners who:

Need to sell quickly due to a major life change

Inherited a property they can't manage

Face deferred maintenance that blocks financing

Want to avoid predatory cash-buyer tactics

Desire a smooth transition into senior living

By eliminating upfront costs and managing every step — contractor scheduling, curb-appeal improvements, junk removal, and closing coordination — EZE gives Southwest Michigan residents both speed and financial confidence.

Early Client Outcomes

A homeowner saved from foreclosure walked away with $70,000+ in net proceeds

A relocating family earned $85,000+ more than their cash-buyer offer after EZE-funded improvements

"Selling a home shouldn't be frightening," added Miersma. "Our mission is to walk alongside our neighbors and help them get from here to there with white-glove care."

EZE currently serves homeowners in Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Battle Creek, Paw Paw, Three Rivers, and surrounding communities.

About EZE

EZE is a Southwest Michigan-based home-sale support company that helps families achieve fast, financially secure moves. By funding repairs and transition services upfront, EZE empowers homeowners to maximize their sale price, avoid unnecessary discounts, and stay in control — all with one trusted local partner.

Media Contact

Ryan Miersma

Founder & President, EZE

24475 Red Arrow Hwy

Mattawan, MI 49071

(269) 415-4545

[email protected]

https://eze4u.net

SOURCE EZE, LLC