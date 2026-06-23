Ezee Fiber CEO Matt Marino Named a 2026 Most Admired CEO by the Houston Business Journal

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, Houston's fastest-growing independent fiber internet provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Marino has been named a Most Admired CEO honoree by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ). The award recognizes outstanding chief executive officers across the greater Houston area who exemplify exceptional leadership, financial stewardship, and meaningful contributions to the community.

Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer (PRNewsfoto/Ezee Fiber)

HBJ selects honorees from hundreds of nominations based on their contribution to company success, civic involvement, and career achievement. Marino joins a distinguished group of Houston-area business leaders being recognized this year.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible Ezee Fiber team and the communities we serve," said Matt Marino, CEO of Ezee Fiber. "Houston is where we started, and everything we do is rooted in our commitment to deliver the best possible internet experience to the people and businesses in the areas we call home."

Since joining Ezee Fiber as CEO in 2023, Marino has led the company through a period of rapid expansion, growing from a Houston metro-focused provider to a multistate fiber network spanning Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan and Washington. Under his leadership, Ezee Fiber has acquired Tachus Fiber Internet and Conterra's network assets, established a partnership as the Official Fiber Internet Partner of the Houston Astros, and continued to expand its mission of delivering affordable, multi-gig fiber internet with best-in-class customer service.

Marino brings more than 20 years of telecommunications experience to his role, having previously served as Executive Vice President of Consumer Services at Altice USA and held senior leadership positions at Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable, and Insight Communications. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Washington and Lee University and completed an Executive Education program at Harvard Business School.

When asked about the award, Andrew Crouch, Chairman of Ezee Fiber, said: "I'm delighted for Matt and the Ezee Fiber team. What sets Matt apart is that his exceptional leadership is rooted in community. He has grown the company from a Houston metro provider into a thriving multistate fiber network—never at the expense of the communities Ezee Fiber serves, particularly Houston, where it continues to invest in local teams, affordable best-in-class service, and partnerships. That commitment to community is what makes his leadership exceptional."

HBJ will recognize honorees at an awards event later this year.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing fiber internet company delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber