EZEE FIBER NAMED BEST ISP IN U.S. BY PCMAG

National Recognition Places Ezee Fiber Ahead of the Country's Largest Internet Providers

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber has been named the Best Overall ISP in the United States for 2026 by PCMag, earning the top national ranking among ground-based infrastructure internet providers.

The recognition marks a defining milestone for Ezee Fiber, which has grown from a Houston-based fiber provider into one of the country's highest-performing broadband companies. PCMag's annual ISP rankings evaluate providers using a combination of customer satisfaction, speed, reliability and overall service quality.

Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer (PRNewsfoto/Ezee Fiber)

In PCMag's 2026 results, Ezee Fiber earned a 9.4 out of 10 customer satisfaction score, placing it ahead of some of the largest and most established internet providers in the country. The ranking follows several years of continued investment by Ezee Fiber in 100% fiber infrastructure, multi-gig speeds, local customer support and a simpler customer experience.

"Recognition like this is meaningful because it comes from customers and independent performance data," said Matt Marino, CEO of Ezee Fiber. "Our team has built this company around a simple belief: customers deserve faster, more reliable internet without complexity, contracts or compromise. This honor reflects the work of our employees in every market we serve."

Ezee Fiber offers symmetrical multi-gig internet service over a 100% fiber-optic network, with no term contracts, no data caps and transparent pricing. The company serves residential, business, government and community customers across a growing footprint that includes Texas, New Mexico, Michigan, Washington, Illinois and Oregon.

The PCMag recognition underscores the company's broader strategy: invest in fiber infrastructure, stay close to customers and build a broadband experience designed around reliability, speed and service quality.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing fiber internet company delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber