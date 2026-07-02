EZEE FIBER EXECUTIVES EARN MULTIPLE MERIT AWARDS HONORS

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Ezee Fiber

Jul 02, 2026, 13:00 ET

Senior Leaders Recognized For Customer Experience, Workplace Excellence

HOUSTON, Texas, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a fast-growing fiber internet provider committed to connecting communities with reliable, high-speed broadband, today announced that two of its top executives have been recognized by the Merit Awards, a global program that honors the leaders, businesses and industries shaping today's world.

Chief Operating Officer Pedro Checo earned two Merit Awards, taking home a Gold in Customer Experience and a Bronze in Customer Service & Support. The recognition reflects Ezee Fiber's commitment to delivering an outstanding experience to customers at every touchpoint.

Mo Aslani, who serves as both Chief Financial Officer and leads the company's human resources team, received a Silver award for Best Places to Work, recognizing his dual leadership roles.

The Merit Awards are judged by a panel of industry executives, members of the media and independent consultants, and recognize companies and individuals across industries including business, technology, telecom, human resources and more.

"We are incredibly proud of Pedro and Mo for these well-deserved recognitions," said Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer, Ezee Fiber. "These awards reflect the talent and dedication of our entire team and the culture we are building at Ezee Fiber."

Marino also was selected to receive a Silver Merit Award for leadership excellence in his role as chief executive officer.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing fiber internet company delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com.

About the Merit Awards

The Merit Awards recognize the leaders, businesses and industries shaping today's world. Judged by industry executives, media professionals and consultants, the annual program honors excellence across Business, Technology, Healthcare, Telecom, Human Resources, Marketing and other sectors. Learn more at www.merit-awards.com.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber

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