EZEE FIBER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONTERRA NETWORKS' FIBER OPTIC ASSETS IN NEW MEXICO

Acquisition accelerates Ezee Fiber's expansion in New Mexico

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber internet service provider Ezee Fiber today announced it acquired the New Mexico fiber assets and network of Conterra Networks, a provider of fiber-based telecommunications services to enterprise, carrier, education, government, and data center customers across the United States.

This acquisition includes 128 miles of high-quality, installed fiber infrastructure spanning Sante Fe, Rio Rancho and Los Lunas, New Mexico. Terms were not disclosed.

Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer

"The acquisition enables us to significantly accelerate our Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network deployment in New Mexico, addressing the large and growing consumer demand for high-speed fiber internet service from local, customer-first companies like Ezee Fiber," says Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer of Ezee Fiber.

"We're excited to work with Ezee Fiber to maximize the potential of our fiber assets. Together, we are driving the growth of high-speed bandwidth in these communities. This initiative plays a crucial role in enabling us to reinvest in our markets and better serve the evolving needs of our customers," said Craig Gunderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conterra Networks.

Earlier in 2024, Ezee Fiber announced its intention to expand its fiber network into Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Company said its investments in New Mexico will exceed $250 million and it has created jobs in construction, operations, community relations and sales.

Marino added that Ezee Fiber is planning further expansions into additional states across the United States in 2025 and beyond.

Residents and business owners can visit ezeefiber.com to learn more, check availability, and pre-register for service.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber telecommunications company. We provide premium multi-gig fiber internet service to residential, business, and government customers through our 100% fiber-optic network. Ezee Fiber's multi-gig internet speeds, award-winning local customer service and transparent pricing model sets us apart from the competition. We operate a carrier-grade network throughout Texas and New Mexico, supported by local teams that live and work in the communities we serve.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber