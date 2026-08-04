New Report Quantifies Multimillion-Dollar Economic and Innovation Impact of Fiber Broadband in New Mexico

Comprehensive study reveals surging internet speeds, $77 million in added home values, job creation & the rise of the nation's first open-access quantum network

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber has released a comprehensive economic study, "Expanding Opportunities in the Land of Enchantment with Glass: New Mexico and Fiber." The report integrates national economic frameworks with local insights to showcase how the rapid expansion of fiber-optic infrastructure is reshaping New Mexico's economy, housing markets, public safety systems, and technology ecosystems.

Carlos Rosas, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Southwest Region

"This independent report demonstrates that our multi-million-dollar investment in New Mexico is a direct investment in the long-term prosperity of New Mexico," said Carlos Rosas, SVP and General Manager for Ezee Fiber. "We are building the foundational infrastructure that drives local job growth, boosts real estate values, and fosters local tech innovation. Beyond the infrastructure we are bringing to New Mexico, we are deeply committed to being a trusted community partner, hiring locally, and delivering the world-class, multi-gigabit connectivity that New Mexicans deserve to live, work, and thrive."

The report shows that New Mexico has made significant strides in closing the digital divide. When the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) was established in 2022, only 72% of the state had high-speed internet access. By early 2026, that number surged to 90% (connecting approximately 770,000 locations), with state projections targeting 94% by the end of 2026 on a trajectory toward 100% universal coverage.

Key Findings from the Report:

Fast Internet Speeds : Widespread commercial deployments have dramatically accelerated regional performance. Between 2022 and 2025, median download speeds more than doubled in Albuquerque (from 142 Mbps to over 285 Mbps) and in Santa Fe (from 100 Mbps to over 225 Mbps).

: Widespread commercial deployments have dramatically accelerated regional performance. Between 2022 and 2025, median download speeds more than doubled in Albuquerque (from 142 Mbps to over 285 Mbps) and in Santa Fe (from 100 Mbps to over 225 Mbps). A Multimillion-Dollar "Fiber Premium" for Homeowners : The presence of high-speed fiber added an aggregate $51.2 million in housing value to sold single-family homes in Albuquerque and $25.9 million in Santa Fe between 2020 and 2025. Projecting forward, expanding fiber to 90% coverage by 2029 could unlock up to $243 million and $105 million in added real estate value for those cities, respectively.

: The presence of high-speed fiber added an aggregate $51.2 million in housing value to sold single-family homes in Albuquerque and $25.9 million in Santa Fe between 2020 and 2025. Projecting forward, expanding fiber to 90% coverage by 2029 could unlock up to $243 million and $105 million in added real estate value for those cities, respectively. Measurable Job Growth : Fiber infrastructure accounted for an estimated 528 jobs gained in Albuquerque and 133 jobs in Santa Fe between 2021 and 2024. Reaching 90% population deployment by 2029 is projected to generate 3,679 new jobs in Albuquerque and 615 in Santa Fe.

: Fiber infrastructure accounted for an estimated 528 jobs gained in Albuquerque and 133 jobs in Santa Fe between 2021 and 2024. Reaching 90% population deployment by 2029 is projected to generate 3,679 new jobs in Albuquerque and 615 in Santa Fe. Fueling Digital Microbusinesses : According to GoDaddy venture data, digital microbusinesses (fewer than 10 employees) in both cities have dramatically increased their health and activity index, outperforming regional peer cities and directly boosting median household incomes.

: According to GoDaddy venture data, digital microbusinesses (fewer than 10 employees) in both cities have dramatically increased their health and activity index, outperforming regional peer cities and directly boosting median household incomes. Pioneering the Quantum Frontier : Utilizing commercial fiber networks, ABQ-Net went live in early 2026 in Albuquerque as the United States' very first open-access, entanglement-based quantum network facility. It serves as a global testing ground for startups and researchers to validate next-generation cybersecurity and defense applications.

: Utilizing commercial fiber networks, ABQ-Net went live in early 2026 in Albuquerque as the United States' very first open-access, entanglement-based quantum network facility. It serves as a global testing ground for startups and researchers to validate next-generation cybersecurity and defense applications. Smart Cities and Public Safety : Albuquerque is actively leveraging fiber to power edge AI systems, smart lighting, and sound detection for immediate police dispatch. Furthermore, thermal detection sensors connected via fiber along the Paseo del Bosque multi-use trail successfully identified three active outdoor fires within months of deployment, providing instant alerts to first responders.

"If we are serious about growing our economy, we must invest in fiber. It powers telehealth, expands access to education, and opens the door to good jobs, especially in the communities that need it most," noted Alison Riley, Vice President of Government Relations & Policy for the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

"Reliable internet access impacts workforce development, entrepreneurship, education, health, quality of life; it checks all those things," added Bridget Dixson, President and CEO of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce. "It's one of the things that's probably the most important, not just to Santa Fe, but to our entire state."

Beyond local municipal benefits, the report highlights fiber as the foundational baseline for New Mexico's powerhouse federal and private industries, including Intel's advanced $17 billion semiconductor packaging footprint in Rio Rancho, Rocket Lab's aerospace solar array plant in Albuquerque, Meta's $3.3 billion Los Lunas data center complex, and PNM's evolving renewable smart grid technology.

To view the full published report and examine the comprehensive metrics, go to ezeefiber.com/newsroom.

About Ezee Fiber:

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing fiber internet company delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber