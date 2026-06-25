Ezee Fiber Expands Multi-Gig Fiber to New Illinois Communities, Hosts VIP Day to Provide a First-Hand Look at Network Build-Out

Construction underway in six municipalities in three counties, delivering faster, more reliable connectivity to support community needs and long-term economic growth

HOUSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a fast-growing fiber internet provider committed to connecting communities with reliable, high-speed broadband, today announced the expansion of its fiber-optic network across Chicagoland, with construction underway in Streamwood, Roselle, Downers Grove, Naperville, Oak Brook and Bartlett, extending the company's footprint in the state and bringing multi-gig internet within reach of thousands of additional homes and businesses.

Greg Thomas, SVP & General Manager, Midwest Region, Ezee Fiber (PRNewsfoto/Ezee Fiber) Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer (PRNewsfoto/Ezee Fiber)

The announcement was made today during the company's VIP Day event, a community education forum bringing together elected officials, news media and local community leaders to learn firsthand about Ezee Fiber's approach to network construction, resident communications, permitting compliance, property restoration and customer installation practices.

"Expanding our construction footprint into new Illinois communities is an exciting next step for Ezee Fiber," said Greg Thomas, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Ezee Fiber's Midwest region. "We're proud to bring next-generation fiber infrastructure to these communities, and we want residents and local leaders to know exactly what to expect as our crews begin work in their neighborhoods."

New Communities, New Opportunity for Multi-Gig Fiber

The expansion follows Ezee Fiber's $400 million investment in Chicagoland announced in July 2025. The company established an office in Elk Grove Village and employs approximately 25 people across community relations, sales, field operations and administrative roles. Thomas said the company plans to continue to add headcount as its footprint grows in Illinois.

Residents will gain access to Ezee Fiber's full lineup of high-speed internet plans, with service starting at 2 gigabits per second (Gbps), among the fastest residential speeds available in the market today and exceeding those offered by many traditional cable and telecommunications providers. Multiple service tiers up to eight gigabits are available to meet the varied needs and budgets of residents across the state.

VIP Day: Building Trust Through Transparency

In conjunction with today's announcement, Ezee Fiber hosted an Illinois VIP Day, an educational forum designed to give elected officials, local media and community leaders an in-depth look at how the company operates from the ground up. Key topics presented at the event included:

Resident Notification Practices: How Ezee Fiber communicates with homeowners and neighborhoods before, during, and after construction activity begins in their area

How Ezee Fiber communicates with homeowners and neighborhoods before, during, and after construction activity begins in their area Construction Methods and Techniques: An overview of Ezee Fiber's fiber-deployment approaches designed to minimize disruption to roads, yards and daily routines

An overview of Ezee Fiber's fiber-deployment approaches designed to minimize disruption to roads, yards and daily routines Permitting and Regulatory Compliance: How the company obtains and adheres to all required local, county and state permits and regulations governing its construction activities

How the company obtains and adheres to all required local, county and state permits and regulations governing its construction activities Property Restoration Standards: Ezee Fiber's commitment to restoring lawns, driveways, sidewalks and other property to pre-construction condition following network build-out

Ezee Fiber's commitment to restoring lawns, driveways, sidewalks and other property to pre-construction condition following network build-out Door-to-Door Sales Practices: How Ezee Fiber hires, trains, credentials and manages its direct sales team to ensure professional and respectful interactions with residents

How Ezee Fiber hires, trains, credentials and manages its direct sales team to ensure professional and respectful interactions with residents Installation Management: The process by which Ezee Fiber schedules and completes in-home fiber installations once construction in a neighborhood is complete

Thomas said the VIP Day format reflects Ezee Fiber's belief that community trust must be earned through openness. "We believe the communities that welcome us deserve to understand exactly how we work," he said. "VIP Day is our opportunity to sit across the table from local leaders and answer every question they have, openly and honestly. That level of accountability is central to who we are as a company."

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing fiber internet company delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber