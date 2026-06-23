Ezee Fiber Opens Troy, Michigan Operations Hub to Accelerate Michigan Expansion

New facility dedicated exclusively to serving Michigan customers; approximately 50 local jobs to be created in 2026-2027

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a fast-growing fiber internet provider committed to connecting communities with reliable, high-speed broadband, today announced the opening of a new regional operations facility in Troy, Michigan. The new space, which totals 30,000 square feet, houses corporate offices, a warehouse, and an outdoor storage yard, is dedicated exclusively to serving Michigan customers and will serve as the operational hub for Ezee Fiber's expanding Michigan network.

Greg Thomas, SVP & General Manager, Midwest Region, Ezee Fiber (PRNewsfoto/Ezee Fiber) Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer (PRNewsfoto/Ezee Fiber)

The announcement was made during the company's VIP Day event, a community education forum bringing together elected officials, news media, and local community leaders to learn firsthand about Ezee Fiber's approach to network construction, resident communications, permitting compliance, property restoration, and customer installation practices.

"Opening our Troy facility is a defining moment for Ezee Fiber in Michigan," said Greg Thomas, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Ezee Fiber's Midwest Region. "This space exists for one purpose, and that is to serve Michigan communities and the customers who trust us to connect them. We are excited to grow our team and grow alongside these communities."

Approximately 50 Michigan Jobs to Be Created in 2026-2027

To support its Michigan launch and ongoing network expansion, Ezee Fiber expects to create approximately 50 jobs in Michigan in 2026 and 2027, with additional positions added as the company's network grows and reaches new communities. The site will be led by an operations director in charge of day-to-day activities. Some positions are of a short-term nature tied to construction work. Open positions span a range of disciplines:

Field Technicians — responsible for network installation and maintenance;

Sales Representatives — engaging residents and businesses about Ezee Fiber service;

Warehouse technicians and fleet service technicians, in addition to administrative staff;

Community Relations Specialists — serving as the company's liaisons to neighborhoods;

Construction Roles — supporting the build-out of Ezee Fiber's underground fiber network and supervising contractors hired by Ezee Fiber.

The Troy facility supports Ezee Fiber's multi-year investment in Michigan, which is expected to bring multi-gig fiber internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

Thomas adds the Troy operations hub will improve response times, installation capacity, network maintenance support, and customer service throughout Michigan as Ezee Fiber expands its footprint across the state.

Ezee Fiber is committed to hiring locally and building a Michigan workforce that reflects the communities it serves. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the company's career page for current openings.

Fiber Internet Plans Starting at 2 Gig for Michigan Residents

Michigan residents served by Ezee Fiber will have access to a range of high-speed internet plans, with service starting at 2 gigabits per second (Gbps), among the fastest residential speeds available in the market today and delivering speeds that far exceed those offered by many traditional cable and telecommunications providers. Multiple service tiers up to 8 gigabits are available to meet the varied needs and budgets of residents across the state.

VIP Day: Building Trust Through Transparency

In conjunction with today's announcement, Ezee Fiber hosted its inaugural Michigan VIP Day, an educational forum designed to give elected officials, local media, and community leaders an in-depth look at how the company operates from the ground up. Key topics presented at the event included:

Resident Notification Practices — How Ezee Fiber communicates with homeowners and neighborhoods before, during, and after construction activity begins in their area

Construction Methods and Techniques — An overview of Ezee Fiber's fiber-deployment approaches designed to minimize disruption to roads, yards, and daily routines

Permitting and Regulatory Compliance — How the company obtains and adheres to all required local, county, and state permits and regulations governing its construction activities

Property Restoration Standards — Ezee Fiber's commitment to restoring lawns, driveways, sidewalks, and other property to pre-construction condition following network build-out

Door-to-Door Sales Practices — How Ezee Fiber hires, trains, credentials, and manages its direct sales team to ensure professional and respectful interactions with residents

Installation Management — The process by which Ezee Fiber schedules and completes in-home fiber installations once construction in a neighborhood is complete

Thomas said the VIP Day format reflects Ezee Fiber's belief that community trust must be earned through openness. "We believe the communities that welcome us deserve to understand exactly how we work," he said. "VIP Day is our opportunity to sit across the table from local leaders and answer every question they have, openly and honestly. That level of accountability is central to who we are as a company."

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing fiber internet company delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber