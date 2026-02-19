Ezeiza International Airport Deploys Synaptic Aviation's AI Ramp Visibility Across All Passenger Gates

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) has entered into an agreement to deploy Synaptic Aviation's AI-powered ramp visibility platform at all passenger gates across the airport.

The airport-wide deployment follows a successful 90-day proof of concept (POC) period, during which Synaptic Aviation worked closely with the Ezeiza team and Argentina's airport authorities to determine the most cyber-secure and efficient on-premises deployment approach. Synaptic Aviation tailored its deployment architecture to meet Ezeiza's operational, security, and data sovereignty requirements, resulting in a scalable model for long-term AI adoption in critical airport environments.

Ezeiza ranks among the first airports in Latin America to deploy airport-wide AI ramp visibility with Synaptic. Post this

The full deployment includes more than 60 on-premises cameras, providing continuous visibility into ramp operations and aircraft turnaround activities. This enables airport teams to monitor critical milestones, identify process deviations, and apply data-driven insights to improve safety, on-time performance, and efficiency. Ezeiza intends to share the information captured by the Synaptic Aviation system with the airlines and ground handlers that operate at EZE, further distributing the benefits of the Synaptic Aviation system to optimize operations on the ramp.

As one of the first airports in Latin America to implement an airport-wide AI solution to improve ramp operations, Ezeiza has played a leading role in shaping how advanced technology can be securely and effectively integrated into airport operations.

The initiative was carried out jointly by Luciano Verri (Corporate IT Manager), Mariano Bonora (IT Manager, Ezeiza), and Pablo Quetglas (CCO Manager, EZE). They aligned operational and safety requirements, defined evaluation metrics, and sponsored the implementation, which demonstrated the feasibility of using AI analytics on cameras while protecting privacy and ensuring compliance with Argentine regulations.

"Throughout this project, collaboration was key," said Mariano Bonora. "Working alongside government stakeholders and Synaptic Aviation, we implemented a flexible on-premises model that aligns with Argentina's data and security standards while delivering the performance we need to manage a busy international hub. The result is a system that supports our modernization goals and strengthens the reliability of our operations."

This achievement reflects Aeropuertos Argentina's commitment to modernization through technology and cross-sector collaboration. By integrating AI and computer vision into its daily operations, the airport is creating a more efficient and data-driven foundation for future growth.

"Ezeiza's forward-thinking approach sets a strong example for how airports can adopt AI responsibly and effectively," said Sal Salman, President of Synaptic Aviation. "Their leadership in building a secure, locally managed deployment shows how innovation and data sovereignty can go hand-in-hand. We're proud to have partnered with them on a model that balances real-time performance, security, and adaptability."

With Latin American airports increasingly turning to AI and computer vision to modernize operations, Ezeiza stands among a growing number of global hubs implementing Synaptic Aviation's platform to improve safety, efficiency, and situational awareness.

This milestone expands Synaptic Aviation's worldwide footprint, supporting airports and airlines across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

About Ezeiza International Airport (EZE)

Ezeiza International Airport ( https://www.aeropuertosargentina.com/en/EZE ) is Argentina's largest and busiest international gateway, serving as the primary hub for international air travel in and out of Buenos Aires. Operated by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (AARG), Ezeiza handles more than 12 million passengers annually and connects Argentina with major destinations across the Americas, Europe, and beyond. The airport continues to invest in modernization and digital transformation initiatives that enhance efficiency, safety, and the overall passenger experience.

Ezeiza is also the primary international gateway within Aeropuertos Argentina's network of 35 airports. Its strategic location in Greater Buenos Aires positions it as the main hub for long-haul international flights and regional connections. In 2024, Ezeiza handled approximately 12 million passengers, accounting for about 27% of the 42.2 million total passengers managed by Aeropuertos Argentina. This highlights its critical role in international traffic and its significant contribution to the company's overall volume.

EZE operates 204 daily flights on average, works with 32 passenger airlines, 15 cargo airlines, has 36 international and 26 domestic routes.

About Synaptic Aviation, Inc.

Synaptic Aviation, Inc. (www.synapticaviation.com) is a Miami-based leading provider of artificial intelligence and computer vision software designed to transform airport ramp operations and enhance aviation safety, efficiency, and sustainability. By leveraging advanced technology to optimize ground handling, turnaround times, and operational decision-making, Synaptic Aviation helps airports and airlines worldwide improve performance and reduce costs. The company is committed to innovation and collaboration, delivering intelligent software that supports a safer, more connected, and more sustainable aviation ecosystem.

