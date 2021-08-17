Ezell's Famous Chicken and DoorDash to partner on Rudd's R.U.B.B. Initiative to financially empower Black-owned businesses

"The RUDD's R.U.B.B. Initiative will have a very positive impact on small Black Owned Businesses," Lewis Rudd said. Tweet this

Rudd's R.U.B.B. will offer no-strings-attached business grants to 20 Black-owned businesses and organizations in the Pacific Northwest to help fund sustainability, operations, growth and success.

This initiative was created by Lewis Rudd, co-founder and CEO of Ezell's Famous Chicken, which has been in business for 37 years and operates 17 locations throughout Washington and Oregon. Rudd approached DoorDash with his idea and forged a partnership that led to the company joining the endeavor as a Charter Partner, donating $40,000 to start the fund. The Rudd Family contributed $10,000 to the Fund.

"The RUDD's R.U.B.B. Initiative will have a very positive impact on small Black Owned Businesses that will lead to positive change within the Community," Lewis Rudd said. "As Co-Founders, we believe that supporting and promoting Entrepreneurship will help in closing the wealth gap for African Americans and lead to other benefits such as better medical and education and less violence. The initial response and support has been great and we anticipate it will continue to grow."

In addition to DoorDash, Rudd's R.U.B.B. is reaching out to a select group of corporate entities to join the initiative as Partners in Prosperity, which will create an opportunity to grow the fund and increase the program's reach with a goal of doubling the number of businesses this project can help.

Other current Partners in Prosperity include, Sysco, PepsiCo and Bargreen Ellingson.

Business grant awards will be distributed based on a combination of an application process, direct recommendations, and working through Black business-serving organizations to determine awardees. Each awardee must fulfill pre-established criteria.

This initiative is only the beginning of a legacy project designed to continue supporting Black-owned businesses for years to come.

https://ezellschicken.com/community/

