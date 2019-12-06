Ezenia! Inc. Announces Date For 2019 Annual Meeting

SALEM, N.H., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezenia! Inc. ("Ezenia" or the "Company") today announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 10:00 am EST on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, Meeting Room Congress 313,101 Harborside Drive, Boston, MA 02128. Only holders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 and their proxies will be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting.

William P. Cowin, currently a Class I director and the Company's sole director will be nominated for reelection at the 2019 Annual Meeting. Pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated By-Laws, any additional nominations for election as a Class I director, as well as any nominations for Class II or III directors, or proposals for any other business to be considered at the 2019 Annual Meeting, must be received by the Company no later than December 16, 2019, and must comply with all of the procedural and disclosure requirements contained in Article III, Section 4, and Article X, respectively, of the Company's Amended and Restated By-Laws, which can be found at Ezenia.com by clicking on the "Corporate Governance" tab.

The Notice of Annual Meeting will be mailed to stockholders of record shortly.

About Ezenia! Inc.

Ezenia! Inc. operates through its subsidiary Windjammer Holdings, Inc. Ezenia! Inc. common stock is not listed, traded or quoted on any U.S. stock exchange but is quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market under the symbol EZEN.

